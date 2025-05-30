4 Reasons why Drew McIntyre must be the one to dethrone Jey Uso after his return

Drew McIntyre was essentially written off TV via his loss to Damian Priest in a Steel Cage Match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The violent encounter was supposed to end their feud, but Priest simply walked out of the cage.

The Scottish Warrior stood up from a conchairto shortly thereafter, as Priest was still walking away. McIntyre has been dealing with some nagging injuries and will take some time off.

When he comes back, however, there's an easy way to ease him back into things - to target Jey Uso. Drew McIntyre should be the one to dethrone Jey Uso for the next four reasons.

#4. Fresh matchups with RAW stars

Drew McIntyre moved to SmackDown during the transfer window of January 2025. Priest also moved to the blue brand after working on RAW with the Judgment Day for a few years.

The fact that both men moved around the same time means they could resume their feud. If The Scottish Warrior moves back to RAW, he can challenge Jey Uso and defeat him.

That opens up new feuds for McIntyre, like against Penta and AJ Styles. They could even revisit his history with Gunther, only with the Scotsman as the titleholder. He could also face Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed.

#3. WWE could run it back with CM Punk and the World Title on the line

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre was arguably the best WWE feud of the last two years. It did not involve a title between the two men, yet losing out on championship opportunities greatly affected McIntyre's fortunes and direction.

While McIntyre didn't help his odds by gloating at various points, The Best in the World did cost him a title on at least two occasions. Damian Priest benefited from those actions.

If The Scottish Warrior dethrones Jey, it would allow bookers to revisit one of the hottest feuds of the last decade. Jey may be popular, but his feuds and matches have been average at best.

#2. His history with Jey and people ignoring his acts as part of the Bloodline

An easy explanation for Drew McIntyre taking the World Heavyweight title from Jey Uso is that they share a complicated history. Jey was part of the brutal Bloodline that cheated many WWE stars out of the Universal/Undisputed title.

Jey and Jimmy destroyed Kevin Owens after losing at the Royal Rumble, yet most fans called Owens the villain when he was upset about this. Roman Reigns rarely defended the title by himself, and if Jey and Jimmy didn't interfere, Solo Sikoa did.

Sikoa happened to cost McIntyre, but Jey still ran with the group that was holding the rest of the roster down. He passively apologized to certain stars, but not every star he wronged. McIntyre could get ultimate revenge on Jey by taking the World Heavyweight title from him.

#1. Drew McIntyre hasn't had a proper World Heavyweight title reign

All of McIntyre's issues over the last few years have been linked. He was cheated out of winning the Undisputed Championship in his home country. When he earned a title shot, either CM Punk or Damian Priest was around to ruin his day.

His last World title reign was only five minutes at WrestleMania 40, thanks to Punk and Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in. The Scottish Warrior has killed it on the mic in every promo and has shreds of truth in nearly all of his comments.

He hasn't turned on the fans, which is the real sign of a heel turn. Since he's done fantastic work yet was cheated out of a meaningful reign, he deserves an elongated run as World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre also had his one big reign without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

