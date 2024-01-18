4 Reasons why Drew McIntyre should re-sign with WWE

One of the many superstars with a contract that expires in 2024 is former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Over the last few years, he has been a prominent player on SmackDown and RAW. His current deal, however, is set to end in April.

He won the WWE Championship in 2020, but it was in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic without fans. In his recent promos, McIntyre has repeatedly mentioned that despite winning the title, he couldn't truly celebrate with the fans.

Some rumblings have emerged stating that The Scottish Warrior may be unhappy with his current booking/standing in the company. Whether or not that is true, he should re-sign with WWE for the following reasons.

#4 Seth Rollins' injury could open up a program

It was reported following the latest episode of RAW that Seth Rollins may have suffered a significant leg injury following his title win over Jinder Mahal. The Visionary has been battling numerous ailments as a champion, so much so that those injuries have been worked into his feuds.

Shinsuke Nakamura repeatedly referenced his back during their feud. While he didn't necessarily do the same, McIntyre has still targeted the World Heavyweight Championship.

If Rollins' injury is significant and he's forced to vacate or lose the title, McIntyre is one of the big names who could take over. He already has built-in feuds with Damian Priest, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

#3 Things will open once Roman Reigns finally loses his title

When will Roman Reigns finally drop his belts?

It's been three years since SmackDown has had a different top champion. Since Roman Reigns won the Universal Title at Payback 2020, nothing has changed atop the blue brand.

Different faces have emerged to challenge him, including McIntyre himself, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and others. Once Reigns finally drops the belts, things will open up on SmackDown. The next champ won't have nearly as long a run as The Tribal Chief.

If McIntyre sticks around, he'd be one of the top challengers for either title, especially if another Draft takes place following WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior isn't the only star who hasn't been a champion because of Reigns.

His storyline unhappiness is warranted due to the constant interference that has led to Reigns remaining champion.

#2 A stint in NXT could be a different challenge for a few months

Baron Corbin's pairing with Bron Breakker is the most interesting the former US Champ has been.

When some stars are in limbo on the main roster, a return to NXT can often refresh them. It happened briefly with The New Day and more recently with Baron Corbin.

Corbin hasn't won many big matches but has been a constant presence in NXT. His current pairing with Bron Breakker has been comedic gold.

McIntyre is a former NXT Champion in his own right, and he could re-sign and go to the white and gold brand for a spell. Matches with Breakker, current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, Josh Briggs, or Oba Femi would be enticing as he tests the upcoming crop of stars.

#1 AEW may not book him like a former WWE Champ

Once AEW emerged five years ago, most fans AND analysts would say an unhappy WWE star should go there for a better opportunity. That may have been the case two years ago, but the industry has changed. Triple H now has creative control of WWE.

The sample size of success for former WWE stars isn't as big as one would think. Edge and Jon Moxley have been booked well, but that hasn't been the case for every former WWE performer. Malakai Black has had a better booking but hasn't been strong as a singles star.

Keith Lee has had up and down bookings. Toni Storm is an aberration due to the inconsistent booking in AEW's women's division. Should McIntyre leave, he'd likely go to AEW. Just going there, however, won't immediately mean automatic championship success.

The company will likely push homegrown talent more, especially to prove they can build wrestling superstars. Even a big guy like Brian Cage has been booked as an afterthought against the likes of Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here

Poll : Should Drew McIntyre re-sign with WWE or go elsewhere? He should stay in WWE. He should go elsewhere. 0 votes