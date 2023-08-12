4 Reasons why Edge vs. Sheamus is an ideal feud on WWE SmackDown

WWE fans were in for quite the surprise during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Seemingly out of nowhere, Edge appeared to address the Canadian audience. He lied to his wife to make it an even bigger shock, which proved effective.

The Rated-R Superstar has been advertised to arrive on next week's show, but fans were also happy to see him appear on the blue brand this week. He came with a purpose, too, as the former world champion made a massive challenge.

Edge called out one of the company's most talented veterans for a one-on-one match next week. Edge is set to battle Sheamus. The two long-time friends intend to have their bout be competitive and hard-hitting, but there will be respect shared between the former world champions.

Fans were enthralled by their segment on Friday Night SmackDown and can't wait to see the two legends clash next week. Still, there are many reasons why this match and potential feud could be such a success for the brand moving forward. This article will look at a few reasons why that is.

#4. The two have a real-life friendship

Edge's surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown took an unexpectedly wholesome turn. The Rated-R superstar praised Sheamus and revealed that The Celtic Warrior helped him return to the ring.

The two went biking together while Edge was retired. When the WWE Hall of Famer crashed his bike but wasn't hurt, he realized that a return to the ring seemed doable. From there, he relied on Sheamus to prepare him for his comeback.

Their real-life friendship plays a part in why the segment on SmackDown is being received so well by fans. Their obvious chemistry will likely carry over into their one-on-one bout next week. It could also help a long-term feud indeed prosper.

#3. Both are extremely popular

Edge at SummerSlam 2022

Another reason the Sheamus vs. Edge feud is a great idea is how popular both stars are. The veterans are two of the most popular performers on both SmackDown and WWE as a whole.

The fans love Edge, thanks to the 25 years of blood, sweat, and tears he's given to the industry. Meanwhile, Sheamus has turned babyface thanks to fans getting behind the former WWE Champion organically. The audience recognized his talent and hard work.

Since World Wrestling Entertainment is hot, putting two viral stars together is brilliant. With Roman Reigns possibly taking time off soon, SmackDown will need their best and brightest superstars.

#2. Sheamus recently expressed frustration with WWE

Sheamus on a European tour

Sheamus has been with WWE for around 15 years now. He's had his ups and downs during his time with the company. While many believe he's having the best run of his career, the talented Irishman seems less optimistic.

The Celtic Warrior has been vocal about his issues with WWE's booking as of late. He believed after The Brawling Brutes turned babyface and after he had an impressive showing at Clash at the Castle that, the company dropped the ball on his push. You can see the comments below.

"There were no avenues and nowhere to go, and that's frustrating. I did the War Games thing [after Clash at the Castle], but that was s**t - that's how I felt, though others might have felt differently."

While most would disagree over his take on the WarGames rivalry, there's no denying that he seems genuinely frustrated. The Celtic Warrior getting a big angle with Edge could be a great way to pacify him moving forward.

#1. Edge and Sheamus are talented veterans who will deliver

The biggest reason why Edge vs. Sheamus on WWE SmackDown is a smart path for the company to go down comes down to quality. There's so much pro wrestling on these days, and there needs to be high-quality programming to maintain interest.

Edge has proven that he can still perform at a very high level. Sheamus is one of history's most talented in-ring competitors and certainly one of the best guys going today. They are veterans of the industry who deliver time and time again.

The Celtic Warrior and The Rated-R Superstar will deliver epic matches and promos. Their segment on SmackDown was fantastic, and there's little reason to doubt that won't continue. If Ridge Holland and Butch are woven into the story, that would only add further potential to an already exciting story.

