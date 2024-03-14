4 Reasons why Gunther should consider a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Monday Night RAW this week featured a long and entertaining main event. For the first time in a while, the promotion presented a six-man Gauntlet Match featuring some of the most talented performers.

The six men who competed in the contest were Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Ricochet, and JD McDonagh. The epic bout took up much of the final hour, and the final two stars were the sentimental favorites: Zayn and Gable.

The two delivered a fantastic performance, but in the end, The Underdog from the Underground stood tall. While many fans were happy about the outcome, others seemed disappointed and hoped for Gable to be still added to the title match at WrestleMania 40.

It remains unclear what will happen in the coming weeks. However, there is a chance Gunther himself may push to fight both men in a Triple Threat Match. This article will examine four reasons The Ring General can consider such a decision.

#4 Gunther can consider the match to shut doubters up

Gunther on RAW

Gunther has his fair share of haters as a villain in WWE for many reasons. Looking at his recent title match with Jey Uso, it could be argued that had Jimmy Uso not interfered, The Ring General would have lost. This alone gets him scorn from a section of the audience.

This is amplified by the fact that he is in a faction with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. While the Austrian often wins matches fair and square, Kaiser and Vinci have interfered on his behalf in the past. This has led some fans to doubt if his title run is legitimate or propped up by the support of others.

Gunther might want to shut down any haters he has within the WWE Universe by battling not only Sami Zayn but Chad Gable, too. If the doubt from fans bothers him at all, a Triple Threat Match could be the quickest way to prove them wrong. That, of course, is if he can defeat both men.

#3 The Ring General has already defeated both men anyway

Chad Gable and Gunther

The idea of defeating both men is related to this entry. While it isn't clear if he can win in a Triple Threat Match setting, the WWE Intercontinental Champion has proven that he can beat both Gable and Sami Zayn in the past.

Zayn and Gunther went one-on-one on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on June 26, 2023. The Ring General won the bout. He also managed to defeat Chad Gable on two separate occasions.

Given that The Austrian Anomaly has already successfully defeated both of his potential foes in the past, he may not feel threatened. Instead, it is possible that he would welcome a Triple Threat Match where he can defeat the two at the same time.

#2 Gunther has already proven he can succeed in WrestleMania Triple Threat Matches

Expand Tweet

The Ring General likely has a lot of confidence heading into a potential Triple Threat Match for another reason, too. Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship in a three-way contest at WrestleMania last year.

Gunther battled Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in what was arguably the match of the weekend. The three men who once ruled the British and European wrestling scene delivered a hard-hitting spectacle that shocked Titus O'Neil when he supplied guest commentary.

Given that Gunther won that bout, he may want to see if he can do it again. Despite believing the mat is sacred and thus likely being opposed to multi-man matches, Gunther could begin to become the master of the Triple Threat Match if he wins two bouts in a row at The Show Of Shows.

#1 He may believe Chad Gable deserves the opportunity at WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

As noted, Gunther is a villain, but he isn't your stereotypical heel. Sure, he is a bully and has a giant ego, but he is also different from the norm in WWE. The RAW Superstar believes in pro wrestling and being the best at the sport above anything else.

Given how seriously he takes the sport, he surely respects Chad Gable more than he's willing to let go. Gable is a former Olympian and one of the best pound-for-pound competitors in the promotion today.

While the 38-year-old spends much of his time goofing around in The Alpha Academy, Gunther may respect him enough to give him a significant spot at WrestleMania. In fact, that respect may mean The Austrian Anomaly wants to challenge himself by fighting Gable and Zayn at WrestleMania.

Poll : Do you want to see Chad Gable added to the WrestleMania IC Title match? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion