4 Reasons why Jacob Fatu shouldn't join the Bloodline: a big swerve, Werewolf presence & more

WWE Backlash France saw a new member of the Bloodline's debut. It wasn't the person many fans thought would be the next one to the new-look faction.

Tanga Loa shocked the world in France, but Jacob Fatu has been linked to the Bloodline throughout the group's recent history. The former Major League Wrestling World Champion has officially signed with WWE but has yet to make his debut.

A recent report stated that despite the apparent fit in the Bloodline, there are some backstage concerns regarding Fatu officially joining the group. Here are four reasons why Jacob Fatu should not join the Bloodline.

#4. The numbers for a Bloodline Civil War are now set at 3 on 3

The numbers are growing in Solo Sikoa's new family tree.

As things currently stand in the Bloodline, Solo Sikoa's version has three members: himself, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. Tonga and Loa are real-life brothers, just like the Usos.

Before Solo joined the group, Roman Reigns and The Usos terrorized WWE. At its core, the Bloodline began as a three-superstar faction. Paul Heyman was the mouthpiece, but Sikoa made the group a foursome.

When Reigns and Jimmy Uso return, adding another member to Solo's group would upset the numbers. The Rock could join, but if he sided with them, it would heavily tip the odds in favor of the original group.

#3. His presence is Sikoa's amped up to 11

For most of his early stages in the group, Solo Sikoa rarely spoke. When he did, it was for a reason. Now that he has taken the group over, he says more than usual.

He's still a silent enforcer, but he now controls the faction. Jacob Fatu's addition would give the group another enforcer type. His personality, however, is the exact opposite of Sikoa's.

Jacob Fatu is louder, opinionated, animated, and intense. Sikoa is fierce, but Fatu's presence would overpower Solo Sikoa. That's part of why officials have held off with his debut in the Bloodline.

#2. His moveset is exciting and would get cheers

If you haven't seen Jacob Fatu in action, prepare to be left in awe. The Samoan Werewolf does the usual splash and Samoan Drop, but his six-foot frame holds nearly 270-280 pounds.

He also uses the same moonsault that Tiffany Stratton and Christopher Daniels used. However, with a nearly 300-pound frame, the impact is much greater when Fatu or someone like Ivar performs the move.

Stars with exciting move sets, like Seth Rollins, Ricochet, and PAC, are better suited to being faces. If fans start to cheer because of the exciting moves, it would be counter-productive since he'd be portraying a heel.

#1. It would be hard to oppose Roman Reigns and potentially The Rock

The Rock and Roman Reigns are known all across the globe.

Roman Reigns and The Rock are obviously the two most prominent members of the Bloodline. The latter is one of the world's highest-grossing movie stars, while WWE has booked Roman Reigns as the company's face.

Even the Usos have more visibility than Sikoa, Tonga, or Loa due to wrestling for WWE for nearly 15 years. Jacob Fatu has been wrestling since 2012 but didn't gain a massive following until his record-setting run as MLW World Champion.

Having The Samoan Werewolf join Sikoa's version of the faction would increase the numbers. However, it would also make it difficult to stand against two of the most influential stars of the last 25 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback