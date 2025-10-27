4 Reasons why Jey Uso must not become World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Jey Uso will battle CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.

Ad

Punk pinned Jey in a #1 Contender's triple threat that also featured LA Knight. The Yeet Master won a battle royal on last week's RAW to determine Punk's opponent.

While Jey Uso is still massively popular with a portion of the WWE Universe, putting the title around his waist again at Saturday Night's Main Event would be a mistake for the next four reasons.

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

#4. It would be a repeat of his Rumble win and winning the title

Jey Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble match. He rode that wave of momentum to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

It was a feel-good moment for a guy who had fallen short in several previous attempts to capture major gold and beat The Ring General.

While some fans will root for Jey Uso no matter what, it would be a rehash of something WWE already booked this year.

Writers should be coming up with different avenues of storytelling instead of repeating something that happened earlier this year.

#3. CM Punk can do better in promos as a Champion

Few stars can cut a promo as good as The Best in the World, CM Punk. Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Becky Lynch, and a few others can stake a claim as being among the best on the mic in WWE.

Ad

Jey Uso's promo skills are average at best, and that's fine. He says the same three or four things, and the fans love it.

When it comes to the focal point and top star of a brand, however, the Champion needs to be able to consistently cut captivating promos to keep everyone engaged.

Waving his hands and yeeting only lasts for so long before it gets old for people who aren't in attendance. Weaving a great promo at an opponent ups the ante of feuds, and Jey cannot match Punk's ability on the mic.

Ad

#2. Jey Uso's run as World Heavyweight Champion was average

Ad

While the moment he beat Gunther at WrestleMania was cathartic on many levels, everything that followed that victory couldn't match it.

Jey Uso faced Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Gunther in his 51 days as Champion. His match with Rollins ended in a no-contest. He beat The Maverick in a feud that didn't do anything but give Paul a title shot.

The Ring General then won the title back on an episode of RAW. Not only were his title matches average, but as previously mentioned, his promo exchanges during those feuds didn't set the world on fire. If he wins the title at Saturday Night's Main Event, it will probably be more of the same.

Ad

#1. Punk should get a run longer than five minutes

No matter how much the live WWE audience loves Jey Uso, CM Punk is a bigger star within the context of the industry. Fans chanted his name for 10 years until he returned to WWE following a release from AEW.

Jey hadn't won singles gold until 2024, whereas Punk was a multi-time World Champion during his career. It took getting through an injury for The Best in the World to finally regain a major title.

Ad

That journey, however, ended after five minutes thanks to a cash-in from Rollins. Punk should get a prolonged run this time if he wins the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event.

He's teased several feuds already (Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Bron Breakker), and writers should pursue those avenues instead of rehashing Jey Uso's title run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More