4 reasons why Jey Uso must win the Intercontinental Title Tournament on WWE RAW next week

WWE Monday Night RAW is the home of multiple titles. The biggest belts on the brand are the World Heavyweight Championship and the Women's World Championship. The show also hosts the World Tag Team Titles.

Arguably the most prestigious belt on the brand in terms of history is the Intercontinental Title. That prized belt, while primarily for mid-card performers, has been around for around 45 years now.

The current champion is Bron Breakker and he will be defending his title soon. There is an Intercontinental Championship Tournament currently taking place to determine a number one contender. The finals are next week and will see Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Pete Dunne, and Ilja Dragunov clash for a title opportunity.

While all four stars are former champions and talented performers, Jey Uso should arguably be the one to win the match. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why the former Bloodline member is the right man to win the ongoing tournament.

Below are four reasons why Jey Uso must win the Intercontinental Title Tournament on WWE RAW next week.

#4. Jey Uso is one of the most over stars in WWE

WWE is currently loaded with popular acts. In fact, an argument could be made that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut now has more big names and over-acts than they have at any point since the Attitude Era.

While names such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and Bianca Belair are all absurdly popular, Jey Uso can give any of them a run for their money. Fans adore the Yeet Master and show it every single time he appears on camera.

The other stars mentioned are all former world champions, current title holders, or contenders. Given that Jey is as over as just about any of them, the popular star should also be in title contention and thus win the Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

#3. He has yet to hold a singles title

Jey Uso started his career in WWE as part of The Usos. He and his twin brother Jimmy Uso started out at the bottom, but they slowly elevated and over time created a Hall of Fame-worthy career as a tag team.

Collectively, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. As a duo, they held tag team gold together eight times, which is incredibly impressive. Unfortunately, Jey is yet to hold a singles title, though. This is despite a handful of title matches in the last year or so.

This article already listed how popular Jey Uso is. The fact that a star as popular as Jey is yet to hold a singles title in World Wrestling Entertainment is shocking. For that reason alone, Uso should win the Fatal 4-Way Match next week and potentially go on to hold the prized Intercontinental Title.

#2. The Bron Breakker-Jey Uso match has already been built up

Bron Breakker has an interesting history with two men in the upcoming Fatal 4-Way Match and relatively no history with two others. Bron Breakker and Pete Dunne haven't interacted much at all, nor have Bron and Braun Strowman.

Ilja Dragunov and Bron have quite the checkered past, but it is Jey Uso who has had regular segments either with Bron or related to Breakker on WWE television recently. In fact, they even had a heated confrontation on RAW just last night.

Given that the focus has been on an impending Bron-Jey match, this is likely the direction Triple H will take. Beyond that, it is the right move. It would be silly to bait and switch the fans for no reason. With their recent interactions, it only makes sense for Jey to win the Fatal 4-Way Match.

#1. Bron Breakker should work with big names to keep getting elevated

The final reason why Jey Uso should win the Fatal 4-Way Match on WWE Monday Night RAW next week comes down more to Bron Breakker than Jey himself. Bron is one of the newest main-roster superstars and is clearly being groomed to be a top guy.

Still, it takes time to get an unfamiliar face there. Breakker feuding with Sami Zayn was a huge step forward in making him known to fans all over the world, but more work has to be done. For that reason, Jey Uso should win the Fatal 4-Way.

As has been noted multiple times now, Main Event Jey Uso is extremely popular. This means he has more eyeballs on him than Ilja, Braun, and Pete. Bron feuding with and potentially defeating a star of Jey's magnitude would elevate him in the eyes of the fans and potentially lead him to the top of the card.

