4 reasons why John Cena should be removed from the Elimination Chamber

WWE legend John Cena will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. The veteran will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of the year and is hoping to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41 by emerging victorious at the upcoming premium live event in Toronto, Canada.

The Cenation Leader made it to the final two of the Men's Royal Rumble match but was unable to punch his ticket to The Show of Shows. Jey Uso eliminated the 47-year-old and will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Listed below are four reasons why John Cena should be removed from the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

#4. John Cena didn't qualify ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena spoke at the press conference following Royal Rumble 2025 and announced that he would be entering the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Cena is hoping to become a 17-time World Champion and has the chance to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41 if he wins the Chamber match next month.

Everyone else in the match had to qualify for a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber. Cena has simply just been given a spot without any logical reason provided other than his name value.

#3. Cena would have a marquee match at WrestleMania anyway

WWE always puts forth its best effort at WrestleMania and reportedly has a match planned for John Cena this year. It will be the legend's final 'Mania match of his career, and the promotion likely has a major opponent in mind.

John Cena does not need to challenge for a title on The Grandest Stage of Them All and could be attacked by a star ahead of Elimination Chamber in a couple of weeks. The veteran would then be ruled out of the Men's Elimination Chamber match and could have a rivalry with his attacker, culminating in a bout at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#2. It doesn't align with John Cena's character for him to be given a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match

John Cena's motto has been "Never Give Up," and he is determined to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41. However, not qualifying for the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month does not align with how his character has been presented throughout his career.

It would have been much more believable if the former champion stated that he had been offered a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match but wanted to earn it like everyone else. It would have endeared him even more to fans as he tried to become champion one last time.

#1. The legend hasn't been a part of the build-up for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has been building toward the Elimination Chamber for the past couple of weeks, and there are several interesting storylines that are heading into the show. Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre all despise each other and have qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Logan Paul qualified by defeating Rey Mysterio earlier this month and has an issue with Punk after eliminating him from the Men's Royal Rumble match. Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre last year at WrestleMania XL to become World Heavyweight Champion and is hoping to earn another title shot by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber bout.

John Cena has not been seen on WWE television since he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He did not have a compelling storyline with any of the other stars in the bout, which would have required him to be present on RAW or SmackDown leading up to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

