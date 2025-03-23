4 Reasons why John Cena vs. Randy Orton should NOT happen at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is the next Premium Live Event after WrestleMania 41. The show will emanate from St. Louis, Missouri, the home of Randy Orton.

The Viper is heading toward an intense showdown with Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows. If he comes out relatively unscathed from that battle, Orton may be looking at a title shot.

Recent promotional material for Backlash has featured both Orton and John Cena. If Cena defeats Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE title, he could face his long-time rival in St. Louis. It shouldn't happen at Backlash for the next four reasons.

#4. The Randy Orton/Kevin Owens feud needs more than one match

The most intense WWE feuds require more than one match. That happened with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, and others.

Punk and Seth Rollins were on their way to having a trio of matches, but Roman Reigns' involvement muddled things up.

Orton and KO have yet to have an official match, but their first showdown will be at WrestleMania.

With Backlash in St. Louis, The Viper should battle his current rival again instead of receiving an automatic title shot just because the show is in his hometown. It could even be a street fight or cage match to raise the stakes.

#3. Who should be John Cena's first challenger if he wins a 17th title?

Will Cody Rhodes get an automatic rematch if he loses at WrestleMania 41? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Randy Orton last had a major title shot against Gunther at the Bash in Berlin. The bookers employed an awkward finish with Orton's shoulder up at King and Queen of the Ring to justify another showdown for the World Heavyweight title.

The Viper then disappeared for a few months after taking a piledriver from Owens. His return at the Elimination Chamber indicated he would be facing The Prizefighter at WrestleMania 41.

If John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes, then The American Nightmare should technically get a rematch. However, with the fluctuating nature of who does and does not receive rematches, that may not be certain.

The Rock might strip Cody of a rematch clause or give Cena an easy win in his first defense. Randy Orton would not fit the description of an easy win.

#2. The John Cena Retirement Tour may not involve WWE Backlash

John Cena's statement about his retirement included certain PLEs as the final events of his WWE career. It makes sense for the 16-time champion to compete at Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania.

In terms of historic shows, Backlash barely registers in the Top 10. If Cena wins the title, why would he use one of his prized appearances for a secondary PLE?

It would fit his new heel status while also mirroring how Roman Reigns operated during his four years of tyranny as Undisputed WWE Champion. He didn't compete at many secondary shows. Cena likely won't either, especially since he's now a heel.

#1. A historic feud deserves a bigger stage than a secondary PLE

If Randy Orton and John Cena are going to face off for a title during Cena's Retirement Tour, it should take place on a grand stage. WWE Backlash might be coming from Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, but a historic feud deserves the right spotlight.

SummerSlam is the second-biggest show of the year. Backlash is toward the bottom of the ladder in terms of WWE PLEs. Orton vs. Cena has plenty of history behind it, which could lead to a huge showdown at SummerSlam.

It could also take place after Money in the Bank, allowing the 2025 winner to potentially cash in on either of the legends.

