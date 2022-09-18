4 reasons why John Morrison should return to WWE - Unaccomplished goal, major rivalry never materialized

One of the biggest differences between Vince McMahon's direction of WWE and Triple H's is their hiring policy. Over the past few years under McMahon's watch, World Wrestling Entertainment has had extensive releases labeled as budget cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since Triple H took control of the promotion, he's been regularly re-hiring stars who have been cut.

A name regularly mentioned by fans that could potentially be rehired is John Morrison. The former Intercontinental Champion was released in autumn 2021. Since being let go by the company, he's competed in AEW, PROGRESS Wrestling, and AAA, among other promotions. While he's kept busy, Morrison seemingly isn't signed to any promotion as of press time.

Fans aren't the only ones discussing a potential return for the talented star. Legendary superstar Konnan talked about John possibly re-joining World Wrestling Entertainment now that Triple H is in charge. He noted that Morrison wasn't happy with how he was released, but a phone call from Triple H could potentially mend the broken fences.

While there's currently no word on if there's interest in the former ECW Champion, there are plenty of reasons why the talented star should want to be back in the company. Both sides could potentially benefit if Morrison were to once again work for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Below are 4 reasons why John Morrison should return to WWE.

#4. He has a legacy attached to World Wrestling Entertainment

John Morrison has had a lot of success away from WWE. He's an actor and stunt actor in Hollywood. He's held world titles in AAA, Impact Wrestling, and even Lucha Underground in the past. Morrison is a world-travelling superstar.

Despite his success away from World Wrestling Entertainment, his legacy will forever be tied to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Morrison's first major exposure came through Tough Enough. He spent years on RAW, SmackDown, and ECW, winning numerous championships.

Morrison has had a ton of entertaining and memorable matches and rivalries in WWE. Almost all of his greatest moments can be seen on Peacock and the promotion's video archives. With his legacy attached to the company, World Wrestling Entertainment is, in many ways, "home". It is a shame that such a talented and seasoned superstar was cast out.

#3. John Morrison has never won the WWE Championship or Universal Championship

During his time with World Wrestling Entertainment, John Morrison won many titles. Johnny Drip-Drip is a three-time Intercontinental Champion. In 2007, he captured the ECW Championship. He's also held tag team titles on six separate occasions.

With so many championship wins under his belt and such a long tenure with the promotion, many fans will be surprised to learn that the Friday Night Delight never captured a world title in the promotion. While some could argue that the ECW Championship should be considered a world title, the company often relegated it to a lower tier.

John Morrison should return to WWE so he can finally win a major title. Whether he ultimately accomplishes his goal or not, a story of Morrison attempting to do the one thing that has eluded him throughout his career is one worth telling. Could Morrison be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? It may be a long shot, but never say never.

#2. He has on-screen unfinished business with The Miz

The Miz in action

John Morrison and The Miz have a lot of history together. Both were Tough Enough alumni before they ended up on WWE ECW together in 2007. The pair started off as rivals but eventually became a tag team.

In addition to stellar promos and matches, the two stars hosted The Dirt Sheet. The segment was a huge part of both rising the ranks of World Wrestling Entertainment. Miz and Morrison have held tag team gold together on three occasions. Their on-screen chemistry was legendary and that would seemingly never end. At least until it did.

The Miz turned on the athletic superstar in 2021 but before a rivalry could begin, The Miz took time off for Dancing With The Stars. Morrison was released soon after and the pair were never able to flesh out their rivalry. If the former ECW Champion returns to WWE, the two stars could either continue their feud or reunite. Regardless, their story deserves to be told further.

#1. Triple H is in charge

Triple H runs World Wrestling Entertainment

It isn't a secret that some fans and wrestlers were dissatisfied with WWE's creative direction over the past several years. Whether the criticism is fair or not, a lot of the blame over World Wrestling Entertainment's decisions from both a creative and business standpoint has fallen onto Vince McMahon's shoulders.

With Triple H now in charge of World Wrestling Entertainment, many believe the bleak days are behind the company. If that's the case, there's more reason than ever for Johnny Drip-Drip to return to the company.

There's reason to believe that a superstar will have a better quality of life in the current regime. They are seemingly less likely to be released on a whim and their booking could be more consistent. With The Game in charge, John Morrison would be wise to return to the promotion with a clean slate. New opportunities await for the talented parkour expert.

Triple H and WWE have proven to not be shy about bringing back released superstars. John Morrison could potentially be one of many who return to the promotion. If he does, there's little doubt that The Drip-Drip will get the drop on all of his competition.

Do you want to see John Morrison return to World Wrestling Entertainment with the new regime? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

