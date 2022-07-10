4 reasons why Lacey Evans turned heel on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans surprised fans on the latest edition of SmackDown. After acting as a babyface for weeks, Evans turned on the live audience and her partner Aliyah. It has both fans and industry experts talking.

While Lacey has spent most of her career with WWE as a heel, her turn was unexpected. For weeks, Evans told her life story and the hardships she endured while growing up. While the promos endeared her to some, others believed she was a heel. Her emphasis on how hard she worked rubbed many fans the wrong way.

Despite the negative reaction from some fans, Lacey Evans battled babyfaces, which indicated she was on the good side. That changed on the latest edition of SmackDown. Why did it change? Why did WWE make Lacey a villain as opposed to a patriotic babyface?

Below are four reasons why Lacey Evans turned heel on WWE SmackDown:

#4. Bayley may return to SmackDown as a babyface

It has been about a year since Bayley last graced fans with her presence on WWE programming. During her feud with Bianca Belair in 2021, Bayley injured her leg while working out. She has remained out of action since.

With fans expecting Bayley to return, her alignment upon return is in question. Before the injury, Bayley was one of the top heels in the company. At one point, however, Bayley was a beloved babyface.

The reason Evans turned heel may be because Bayley is due to be back, and she'll return as a babyface. If that's the case, she'll likely become one of the top heroes of whatever brand she's on. Lacey may have turned to avoid having too many babyfaces on SmackDown. It could also have been done to potentially have her feud with Bayley when she does make her comeback.

#3. Ronda Rousey will need a new opponent

Ronda Rousey will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Whether or not she wins the title back, Rousey will inevitably need more opponents once the feud ends.

Unfortunately, Ronda has defeated many of the stars on SmackDown already. She has had bouts with Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, and Raquel Rodriguez since returning to WWE earlier this year. While there's still meat on the bone for more to be done with a few of those stars, she'll need some fresh opponents.

Lacey Evans vs. Ronda Rousey could be fresh. The two have never had a major bout against one another. With Evans so good at generating animosity, she could potentially help Rousey get even more cheers. It seems possible that Lacey's heel turn was done for a battle with The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

#2. Liv Morgan moved to WWE SmackDown

SmackDown's Liv Morgan!

One major reason Evans may have turned heel on SmackDown is Liv Morgan. Morgan won the Women's MITB ladder match at Money in the Bank. That same night, Morgan went on to cash in her briefcase to dethrone SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Liv Morgan looks to be the top babyface on SmackDown moving forward. With Ronda Rousey also on the brand, it feels unlikely Lacey will have an upward trajectory into a top babyface role.

A heel role, however, offers more potential. While the brand does have several heels, there's more room at the top of the women's division in that role. Charlotte Flair is yet to return to reclaim the spot. Shotzi has potential, though she may be best booked as a babyface.

Meanwhile, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, and Shayna Baszler aren't necessarily going to be at the top of the card. Even if they are, Liv will likely run through several of them. The more credible heel challengers a babyface champion has, the better. Perhaps Lacey turned heel to challenge Liv in the future.

#1. Lacey Evans is better as a heel

Lacey Evans

The most obvious reason Lacey Evans turned heel on SmackDown is that her run as a babyface wasn't working. While Lacey is a talented superstar, she doesn't come across as likable to the WWE Universe for whatever reason.

When it comes to performing, Evans is a natural heel. Her demeanor naturally draws the ire of the audience. Even when Lacey discusses subjects that should naturally endear her to fans, many still don't find themselves attached to her character.

Look no further than her vignettes leading to her return. She discussed her hardships in depth. While many fans sympathized, others felt she laid it on thick. Plus, Lacey constantly talks about how hard she works. Self-adulation can lead to audiences disliking a talent.

While the exact reason for Lacey Evans' heel turn on SmackDown isn't known, these things are rarely decided for one reason only. There are likely many factors that went into the decision to make Evans a villain.

