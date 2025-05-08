4 Reasons why Logan Paul must dethrone Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

WWE fans cheered when Jey Uso stood tall at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master battled Gunther in the opening bout of The Show of Shows for the World Heavyweight Championship and ultimately emerged victorious after months of struggle.

Ad

Now, Uso is the World Heavyweight Champion, but things aren't slowing down for The Bloodline star. He battled Seth Rollins with the title on the line during Monday Night RAW, and one of the most hated men in wrestling, Logan Paul, wants his newly acquired belt.

In fact, Paul is likely to soon challenge Jey for the title. An official match has yet to be announced, but it seems inevitable that the two will clash.

Ad

Trending

When the pair do go at it, The Maverick should win the World Heavyweight Championship. While the decision seems controversial on the surface, there are several reasons why it needs to happen, and this article will break down a few of them.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Below are four reasons why Logan Paul must dethrone Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

#4. Logan Paul being champion sets up a babyface to take the belt off of him

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso had his moment in the sun by defeating a nearly unstoppable champion who is disliked by many WWE fans. The same thing happened with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 when he dethroned Roman Reigns.

There is a method to the madness. Hated stars winning the world title makes for a better moment when a babyface overcomes the odds and finally defeats them for the gold.

Logan should be the world champion because nobody is more hated than he is, which means whoever dethrones him will have an iconic moment. For example, Sami Zayn keeps insisting he will be world champion, and many fans want to see it. Imagine if he ends the reign of the evil Logan Paul? Fans would throw Sami on their shoulders to celebrate.

Ad

#3. It would be a shocking moment that fans truly don't expect

Logan Paul becoming a WWE Superstar is something nobody truly saw coming. Even when he first appeared and later teamed up with The Miz for a match, most fans assumed it would be a one-off.

That wasn't the case, however. Paul has continued to wrestle for WWE over the past few years, and he even won the United States Championship. Still, there is a difference between that spot and the world title. No fan truly expects Logan to become the top champion in the company.

Ad

The fact that nobody genuinely believes it will happen is why it should. While you can't always rely on shocking bookings to get pops, Triple H likely knows that the complete disbelief of fans, as Paul holds a world title over his head, will be remembered forever.

#2. Logan Paul would bring a lot of attention to WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Paul is many things. Yes, he's a WWE star, but he is so much more. He has been an amateur wrestler and boxer, an actor who has dabbled in music, sketch comedy, and more. He is also an influencer, a YouTuber, and a podcaster.

Above all else, Paul is a controversial yet well-known celebrity. Most people know about Logan Paul for both positive and negative reasons, even beyond the wrestling space.

Ad

Since Paul always attracts attention, the world title will likely receive attention as well. Logan will probably take it with him to non-wrestling events and while interacting with various celebrities. The publicity Paul brings to WWE could be reason enough to put the title on him.

#1. This could create a major Triple Threat Match opportunity at an upcoming premium live event

Expand Tweet

Ad

As noted, Jey Uso battled Seth Rollins on WWE Monday Night RAW. The two had an absolutely fantastic match, but there was a lot of interference. Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk all got involved.

Seth Rollins likely believes he deserves a rematch. This could create an interesting story if Logan Paul dethrones Jey Uso as the World Heavyweight Champion. In fact, it could lead to a major Triple Threat Match.

Ad

The Visionary arguably deserves a rematch, and Jey Uso will likely get one too if Paul wins the gold. Adam Pearce could put the three men together in a match at an upcoming PLE with the belt on the line.

This then raises interesting questions. Paul and Rollins have had a lot of issues, but would they work together to take care of Jey? Will Bron Breakker try to neutralize either Logan or Uso? It would make for a fascinating story, so The Maverick winning the gold might be the best move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More