4 reasons why Ricky Starks must sign with WWE

Ricky Starks' time in All Elite Wrestling seemingly ended today and many fans are hoping to see him join WWE. The talented star had a tumultuous run in AEW and was not featured on television for the majority of 2024 before being removed from the active roster today.

Starks' last televised match in AEW took place on the March 30, 2024, episode of Collision. He teamed up with Big Bill during the match but suffered an injury, and never returned to AEW TV. While the former FTW Champion may have fallen out of favor with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling, he could have a bright future ahead of him elsewhere.

Listed below are four reasons why Ricky Starks should sign with WWE:

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

#4. Ricky Starks is close to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes was once an EVP in All Elite Wrestling, but he departed the company to return to WWE as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare has had a legendary run in the company since returning and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Ricky Starks was in attendance for Rhodes' title victory at The Show of Shows last year, and the video of his celebration went viral. Starks would have the support of one of the biggest stars in the promotion if he decided to join following his AEW departure.

#3. The promotion has a Performance Center to improve

Starks at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 - Source: Getty

Ricky Starks has a ton of potential, but he was unable to tap it during his time in All Elite Wrestling. The promotion struggled to find a long-term plan for him, and it resulted in Starks often getting lost in the shuffle.

The 34-year-old could spend some time at the company's Performance Center in Orlando to refine his craft before making his debut. Starks would likely benefit from learning from the elite coaches at the PC before beginning his journey as a WWE Superstar.

#2. Starks excels with a microphone in his hand

Expand Tweet

AEW's slogan is "Where the Best Wrestle" and the company is stacked with elite in-ring performers. However, many stars' strengths lie in their promo work, and they have not been showcased in the best light by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WWE puts a premium on a star's ability to cut a promo, and there is nothing to worry about in that regard when it comes to Ricky Starks. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is full of charisma and can carry a segment on his own.

#1. Ricky Starks could follow in the footsteps of Ethan Page and Penta

Starks at AEW Dynamite - Source: Getty

The promotion has had a lot of success turning AEW castoffs into major stars. Penta debuted with the Stamford-based promotion last month and has already become a household name. The veteran spent several years in the Tony Khan-led company alongside his brother Rey Fenix, and the duo was known as the Lucha Bros.

Ethan Page never found his footing in All Elite Wrestling, but quickly became NXT Champion after signing with WWE. Ricky Starks could view the success of Penta and Page outside AEW as a major reason to leave the promotion behind and head to World Wrestling Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback