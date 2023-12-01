4 reasons why Roman Reigns should be intimidated by Randy Orton's WWE return

Randy Orton is back in WWE. The fans were eagerly awaiting the return of The Viper following the former world champion leaving television last year. Orton went on to have serious back surgery, which kept him out of action for around a year and a half.

During last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes revealed that The Viper was due back. Orton then made his long-awaited return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, aiding Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso in a Men's WarGames Match with The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

From there, Orton made his official return to RAW on Monday. He managed to defeat Dominik Mysterio in a singles competition. Additionally, Orton revealed his major goal now that he was back, which centered around The Bloodline.

While many stars should be worried about Orton's return, it could be argued that none should be more worried than Roman Reigns. This article will look at why The Tribal Chief should be concerned by the return of The Viper.

Below are four reasons why Roman Reigns should be intimidated by Randy Orton's WWE return.

#4. Randy Orton wants revenge on all of The Bloodline

The Bloodline

As noted, Randy Orton returned to Monday Night RAW this week. He kicked off the show and thanked the fans, only to be interrupted by Rhea Ripley. This led to him having a brawl with JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio before defeating Dirty Dom later.

Additionally, Orton made his major goal clear that he intends to take out The Bloodline one by one. This is a form of revenge after the Samoan faction savagely assaulted him and his RK-Bro stablemate Matt Riddle last year.

Given that Roman Reigns leads The Bloodline, this news should be worrying. Even beyond battling Orton himself, The Tribal Chief potentially losing those who have shielded him over the years could spell the end of his run on top of WWE.

#3. Orton is a free agent as of now in WWE

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton, along with CM Punk, returned at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Both men then appeared on Monday Night RAW just two days later. While some assumed that would mean they are stars of the red brand, for now, that is not the case.

Both men are considered to be free agents for the time being. In fact, Randy Orton is advertised to appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week. Being a free agent means that The Viper can, theoretically, appear on any of the three brands he wants at any given time.

Without the restrictions of him being tied down to one show, Orton could come for Roman at any time. As long as SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce do not prevent Randy from showing up, The Legend Killer can strike Reigns at a moment's notice.

#2. The Viper joins a long list of other stars who have a vendetta against The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes (right) and Paul Heyman (left)

Another reason why Roman Reigns should be concerned about Randy Orton targeting The Bloodline comes down to one simple fact. This makes yet another massive WWE Superstar who cannot stand the Samoan faction and wants to bring them down.

Orton is far from being alone in that mindset. Cody Rhodes is one of the stars most notable for wanting to tear down the group. Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and even LA Knight all have disdain for The Bloodline as well.

With so many of the best WWE Superstars gunning for The Tribal Chief's faction, Orton has the leadership history and the veteran knowledge to potentially collect them all to stop the villainous faction. Roman should be absolutely concerned about Orton forming a full-time supergroup to oppose the Head of the Table's family.

#1. Randy Orton has seemingly made peace with Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

As noted, Randy Orton made it clear that his goal upon his return to WWE was to take out The Bloodline. This includes Roman Reigns himself, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. However, there is one remaining question mark in this scenario.

When Randy was brutalized on Friday Night SmackDown last year, Jey Uso was part of the assault. While he later left The Bloodline, many wonder if Orton wants revenge on Main Event Jey Uso. Orton and Uso had a conversation on RAW that seemingly cleared the air between them, but The Viper is tough to read.

If Orton and Uso are truly on the same page, that could be bad news for Roman Reigns. Nobody knows his secrets and the weaknesses of The Bloodline quite like his own cousin. If Jey and Randy work together, the WWE landscape could shift dramatically.

Do you think Roman Reigns will engage in a feud with Randy Orton soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

