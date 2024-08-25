4 Reasons why Roman Reigns vs. The Rock should not happen at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns and The Rock are two members of the legendary Anoa'i family. They take pride in their Samoan heritage, with their powerful aura demanding respect and acknowledgment from The Bloodline.

Reigns and The Rock have been rumored for a colossal dream match for years. It almost happened at WrestleMania XL, before Cody Rhodes' fan base forced WWE to pivot.

There is also growing speculation that a potential Civil War brewing in The Bloodline Saga could lead to The Original Tribal Chief vs. The Final Boss at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will certainly be a spectacle for the ages, but it should not happen at The Show of Shows next year due to the following four reasons.

#4. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns should be saved for WrestleMania 42

Whenever WWE hosts events outside of the United States of America, they are greeted with loud and overly enthusiastic crowds that show incredible love for the superstars. The city of London is well-known for its passionate responses and has played host to several memorable moments.

John Cena once expressed his desire to watch WrestleMania come to London, and that could become a possibility at WrestleMania 42 in 2026. If and when The Show of Shows goes overseas, WWE would need serious star power and marquee matches to generate buzz.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the biggest matches the Stamford-based company could book. Both men possess tremendous aura, and the crowd would be red-hot for the colossal showdown.

Moreover, an extra year gives Triple H more time to explore long-term storytelling options and throw in a few twists.

#3. The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes seems to be a bigger priority

When Cody Rhodes seemingly took The Rock's spot at WrestleMania XL, the focus shifted from The Great One vs. Roman Reigns to the developing animosity between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare.

The Hollywood megastar pinned Rhodes in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL, making The American Nightmare's showdown with Reigns a "Bloodline Rules" match.

Although The Final Boss failed to keep the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in The Bloodline, he came face-to-face with Rhodes again on the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL, where he told Cody that their story was far from over.

The tease seemed to point towards a massive bout between Rhodes and The Rock at WrestleMania 41, where The American Nightmare could potentially close his chapter with The Bloodline. Naturally, this would divert the attention away from Roman Reigns' feud with his cousin.

#2. Roman Reigns should be kept out of WrestleMania main event title matches

Roman Reigns has become a staple in the WrestleMania main event scene. Although this is a testament to his greatness, it would be better to give the spot to another talented member of the WWE roster.

John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin did not headline as many WrestleManias in their prime as Reigns has to date. Taking him out of the spotlight would allow WWE to create new stars under the bright lights of the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment.

The problem with The Rock vs. Reigns is that it has to go on, owing to the star power of both men and the natural hype. Moreover, The People's Championship would also make it a title match, elevating its stature.

In contrast, almost any other match featuring The Original Tribal Chief could comfortably take a spot lower down the card.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa should be booked for WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2024 to set things straight with Solo Sikoa, who took charge as The Tribal Chief in Reigns' absence. Sikoa also has the Ula Fala, a symbol of prestige extremely valuable to the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns and Sikoa are headed for a collision course to determine the actual Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. While the company could pull the trigger and book the impending battle within the next few months, Triple H could prolong the face-off to this engaging feud till The Show of Shows next year.

With the protection and attention he has received recently, Sikoa is on WWE's priority list. Facing Roman Reigns, an established star with an immeasurable aura, at The Show of Shows would make the former NXT North American Champion a bigger star.

