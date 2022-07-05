4 reasons why Sasha Banks has unfinished business in WWE

Sasha Banks' walkout and the situation surrounding it are as uncertain as ever. Despite being a part of the WWE roster at the time of this writing, she hasn't returned since her exit alongside Naomi.

Banks and Naomi were frustrated with the lack of effort put into their Women's Tag Team Titles. After they walked out from RAW, the company indefinitely suspended them and issued a statement regarding their actions.

The Boss hasn't officially been released, so returning to WWE is still very much possible. Whether she goes through with it remains to be seen, but we are here to say that she should consider it.

#4 on our list of reasons why Sasha Banks has unfinished business with WWE: She could orchestrate some change for the Women's Tag Team Titles

Banks' walkout may lead to WWE booking the tag titles better

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out frustrated with the way their reign as women's tag champions was booked. None of it made any sense to the two women, leading to them leaving the titles and walking out of RAW.

The company has still not crowned new champions weeks after their walkout. With Banks' actions putting a lot of attention on the tag team titles, the ball is in WWE's court to try and book the duo better.

A positive change for the championship could come from The Boss's actions. If she returns and stakes her claim for the titles, we will be all in for it.

#3. She has to fix her lackluster WrestleMania record

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Sasha Banks finally breaks her 0-6 win loss record at #WrestleMania Sasha Banks finally breaks her 0-6 win loss record at #WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks has won almost everything there is to win in WWE. However, there is always that one stat that everyone in the company wants to improve on. In Banks' case, it is most certainly her less-than-impressive WrestleMania record.

Despite being one of the top performers in the company for many years, Banks holds one win and six staggering losses at 'Mania. The victory also came this year when she won a Fatal Four-Way tag team title match.

As such, The Boss has every reason to return to WWE and claim some victories at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The current win-loss record is not worthy of a top-tier star like her, and it's something she should look to fix as soon as possible.

#2. She does not have many successful world title defenses

Sasha Banks is a six-time women's champion, winning the RAW Women's Championship five times and its SmackDown counterpart once. However, what's extremely surprising is the fact that she has a poor track record of defending world titles in her WWE career.

Except for her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, every time Banks has defended a world championship, she has lost. It is an incredibly bizarre state of affairs and has always been a tragedy in her WWE career. It is something she will be eager to correct if she ends up returning to the company.

#1. She needs to become women's champion one more time to match Trish Stratus' record

It goes without saying that Sasha Banks is one of the best female performers to have graced a WWE ring. However, the opportunity is there for her to cement her legacy further. One thing she can do in that respect is to win another women's title.

Winning the seventh championship would put Banks with the legendary Trish Stratus in terms of women's title wins. That would be a massive feather in The Boss' cap and achievement that she is extremely close to.

If nothing else, we hope The Boss returns to win her seventh world title and establish herself as an all-time great.

