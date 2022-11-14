4 reasons why Seth Rollins should be the fifth member against The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames

Seth Rollins had a week to remember, which is not something The Bloodline can say. The faction was on the receiving end of a beatdown from The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre, who joined forces to teach them a lesson.

With Survivor Series WarGames approaching, Rollins will be looking to insert himself into a high-profile match. If he analyzes the feud between The Bloodline and their current rivals, he can see that Roman Reigns and company still hold the numbers advantage. The absence of Sami Zayn on Friday meant the fight was very much a 4v4, but that needn't be the case from here on out.

As such, the babyfaces will require another wrestler in their corner to help them make it a fair fight. Should the two groups be booked to battle at Survivor Series WarGames, we look at four reasons why Seth Rollins should be the fifth member against a five-man Bloodline.

#4 On our list of reasons why Seth Rollins should be the fifth member against The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames: There is a lot of history between him and The Bloodline

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns go way back

WWE fans are familiar with the longstanding rivalry between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. They have waged countless battles against each other, most recently in 2022, when the former clashed with the entire Bloodline. It was one of the best feuds of the year, and one WWE will be keen to revisit in the future.

The company could have Rollins emerge as the fifth member of Sheamus' team and take the fight to his old rival. The Celtic Warrior and Drew McIntyre are also superstars who don't like Reigns and have a history with him. The Visionary joining their ranks will add a significant edge to their threat and put The Bloodline on high alert.

#3 He could be the high-flying daredevil of his team

Rollins is known for his devil-may-cry approach

The Bloodline boasts the likes of Sami Zayn and The Usos in their ranks, three superstars who will take significant risks to secure a win. When it comes to Sheamus' team, they are men who love to put power-based beatdowns on their enemies. However, that means they don't have anyone who will fly around the ring and take bumps, especially considering they are reportedly fighting in a WarGames match.

As such, if Sheamus can convince someone like Seth Rollins to join his side, they would be a considerably better team. He could have Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on their guard with his high-flying moves and risk-based offense. The Revolutionary has achieved a lot of success with this approach, which would make him a valuable asset for Sheamus' squad.

#2 Rollins' rumored face turn could take shape

Seth Rollins is without question one of the most over superstars on the main roster. Despite playing a narcissistic and cocky heel, fans love him to bits. They sing his entrance music and rain him with cheers, except when he does things like attacking Cody Rhodes.

Rollins was recently on the receiving end of an almighty (ahem) beatdown from Bobby Lashley. Given how WWE has been booking the latter as a heel since Crown Jewel, they may also have hinted at a Visionary face turn. We can't say for sure yet, but we will be able to should he join the team that took the fight to The Bloodline on SmackDown.

The four-time world champion joining forces with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre will cement him as a top babyface on the roster. It's about time he became a fan-favorite.

#1 It sets up a potential title match between Rollins and Roman Reigns

The last time Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns fought for a world title was in January 2022. At the time, the former successfully got into the latter's head and left him a broken man. Although Reigns retained the title, he was shaken after Rollins won the war.

The unfinished business between the two men suggests that a rematch is inevitable. WWE can have The Visionary arrive on SmackDown from RAW and side with the team looking to take him down at Survivor Series WarGames. During the feud, he can rehash their history and back up his talk with a stellar performance in the match, leaving the company no choice but to book another showdown between him and The Tribal Chief.

Stats show that Reigns has never beaten Rollins when it matters. It remains an asterisk in his stellar resume. WWE should allow him to correct it, which could happen with Rollins' inclusion in the team fighting The Bloodline.

