4 Reasons Seth Rollins is a good guy in real life

Seth Rollins is not the most likable character on WWE television. The Architect is portrayed as an arrogant, obnoxious, vicious, and astute villain who will go to unimaginable lengths to torture and ridicule his foes.

The Visionary's social media accounts also reflect the most glaring aspects of his on-screen TV character, leading some to question his real-life personality.

However, several stories, incidences, and events prove that Rollins is not the despicable, self-obsessed Messiah in real life. Some heart-warming stories suggest that the former Universal Champion is a good person.

#4 Seth Rollins' Deadboys Fitness program has helped several individuals

The Visionary's fitness and physical condition are second to none. Fans have given Rollins the moniker "CrossFit Jesus," a nickname that touches upon his striking similarities with Western depictions of Jesus' appearance.

Fortunately, Rollins' love for fitness and health is not restricted to himself. Alongside Josh Gallegos, WWE's Messiah runs a fitness program called Deadboys Fitness, transforming individuals' physiques to improve their lives and reach their peak conditioning.

Some members have radically turned their lives around with assistance from this fitness program and have shared their stories on social media.

#3 Seth Rollins vouched hard for Luke Harper to get hired in WWE

When Brodie Lee tragically passed away in December 2020, several WWE Superstars penned down emotional tributes to the former Wyatt Family member. The Visionary was no different as Rollins paid his respects to his friend via Instagram.

As part of the tribute, the former Universal Champion shared his personal experiences with Brodie. He also briefly alluded to his role in Luke Harper's FCW debut based on their experience together in ROH. By vouching for his friend, Rollins reaffirmed his loyalty.

#2 Seth Rollins is an amazing husband and father

As most fans may know, Rollins is married to former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks and The Visionary may be WWE's power couple as the strong duo has achieved immense success and fame inside and outside the ring.

Lynch and Rollins started dating back in 2019 before eventually getting married in June 2021. The happily-wed couple has a child named Roux, whom they adore dearly. They seldom share bits of their small family's happiness on social media, leaving everyone in awe.

The former Universal Champion has stated that he will always be there for his wife, publicly affirming his commitment to Lynch and winning everyone's hearts.

#1 Seth Rollins is a regular contributor to the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Seth Rollins knows how to win little kids' hearts

When it comes to granting wishes, John Cena's name inevitably emerges as he may be the top contributor to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, Rollins is also frequently associated with the organization since the WWE Superstar has granted several wishes over the years.

The Messiah famously fulfilled the wish of a young child named Sebastian. Sebastian suffered from spinal cord dysfunction, Spina Bifida, and the kid was all smiles for the entire time he was with Rollins. It was a heart-warming moment.

