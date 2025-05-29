4 reasons why Seth Rollins must be replaced in the 2025 WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins was the latest superstar to qualify for the 2025 WWE Men's Money In The Bank ladder match. The Visionary outlasted Finn Balor and Sami Zayn to punch his ticket to the Los Angeles PLE for what will be his fourth outing in the iconic ladder match. Given his pedigree at the event and recent win in the main event of WrestleMania, The Revolutionary is the clear favorite.

However, there's a strong argument to be made against him winning the contract for a second time. Further still, there's a very good case to be made that he shouldn't be in the bout at all! This line of thinking calls for The Revolutionary's place to be given to a superstar more deserving or in need of a spot in the clash.

Let's look at four compelling reasons why Seth Rollins MUST be replaced in the 2025 WWE Men's Money In The Bank ladder match

#4: Seth Rollins’s feud with CM Punk and Roman Reigns doesn’t need him to compete in the Money In The Bank match

Despite defeating CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins' business with the two former Paul Heyman guys is far from done. Punk continues to be a thorn in the two-time grand slam champion's side, while Reigns was written off thanks to his former Shield brother's protégé, Bron Breakker. The Visionary is still very much involved with his 'Mania opponents.

With Reigns heavily rumored to be returning at WWE Money In The Bank 2025, there's a big chance that he'll cost Rollins the match. It's also likely that this interference is the main reason the 39-year-old is in the match. If true (and it likely is), that slot is better utilized in the hands of a younger, hungrier star who needs the spotlight more.

It would be just as big a moment if The Tribal Chief returned to foil a post-match attack by Rollins and Co. on Jey Uso or another such moment.

#3: Seth Rollins’s WWE Money In The Bank spot could be better used by Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed

Rollins and his faction on Monday Night RAW [Image: WWE.com]

Since aligning with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins has provided new meaning to "hiring new muscle" by aligning with Bronson Reed AND Bron Breakker. The Visionary is arguably the best-protected man in WWE today, making one wonder why he needs to compete for Money In The Bank. Instead, either the protege taking his place in the match would arguably be much more intriguing.

It would create intrigue between Reed and Breakker, along with all but guaranteeing a first-time world champion at the time of the eventual cash-in. With regards to the match itself, either man would bring a fresh twist to the ladder-driven carnage as they make their first appearance in it. Other than for star power, there's little reason why The Revolutionary should be in the June 7 bout.

#2: Seth Rollins has a WWE World Heavyweight Title rematch claim AND Paul Heyman in his corner

Seth Rollins was Jey Uso's first challenger following the latter's World Heavyweight Championship win at WWE WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker was about to help his new leader win an instant classic when CM Punk and Sami Zayn spoiled the party. The Visionary has since been waiting for a rematch to prove once and for all that he should be champion.

On top of that, he has Paul Heyman, arguably the greatest on-screen power broker in WWE history, by his side. The Wiseman can get him a title shot on any given day, providing an advantage as effective, if not more valuable than the Money In The Bank Briefcase. With a manager who managed to pull strings and get CM Punk a WrestleMania main event, why does Rollins need to be in the MITB match?

#1: Seth Rollins can't top the legacy of his first WWE Money In The Bank cash-in

Seth Rollins had arguably the greatest Money In The Bank cash-in of all time in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 31. This title win solidified The Architect as a top star, kicking off his main event run, which is now over a decade long. Many cash-ins have followed, but few have come close to the monumental nature of Rollins' Heist Of The Century at the Showcase Of Immortals.

While one could argue that the 39-year-old deserves to be in the MITB match because no one understands its significance more, it could also be true that he has reached his peak with it. Given that there's almost no chance of Rollins topping his legacy with the briefcase, shouldn't it stand to reason that he shouldn't be in the ladder match at all?

