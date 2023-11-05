4 reasons why Seth Rollins survived with his title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in the opening match of WWE Crown Jewel 2023 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The two titans threw everything at each other, taking the Riyadh crowd on a rollercoaster of cheers, sighs, and groans with dives, stomps, claymores, and near falls. In the end, Rollins outlasted McIntyre clean, hitting the latter with a pedigree and stomp for the win.

The Visionary's night wasn't over, nearly going from ecstasy to agony as Damian Priest attempted to cash in. The Punisher of The Judgment Day was, however, foiled by Sami Zayn, allowing the champion to keep his championship. Many fans felt there was a strong possibility The Revolutionary would leave Crown Jewel without the title, given the threat posed by McIntyre and Priest. So why did he?

Here are four possible reasons why Seth Rollins survived with the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

#4. To build towards Damian Priest's ejection from The Judgment Day

In the months since Damian Priest won the Money In The Bank briefcase, the latter has caused a fair amount of tension in the Judgment Day. The iconic contract has alienated the Punishment from his stablemates, seemingly setting him apart from the group and thus disrupting their unity.

Now that Priest has been temporarily dispossessed of arguably his most prized asset, WWE could be pushing him in a direction that leads to his ejection from the foursome. Could an obsessive pursuit of the briefcase lead The Archer Of Infamy and Finn Balor to be dethroned as tag team champions due to the former's lack of focus? Could this get Señor MITB kicked out of The Judgment Day?

#3. To insert Sami Zayn into the World Heavyweight Championship picture

Since Kevin Owens was traded to SmackDown, former tag team partner Sami Zayn has shown a renewed fire on WWE RAW. The Underdog from the Underground has passionately made a case for himself as a potential World Heavyweight champion. Before Crown Jewel, he had no way into the aforementioned title picture, but now he has.

Zayn saved Seth Rollins from a cash-in by a common foe, which put the champion in his debt. Could The Visionary grant his ally a title shot for saving him in Riyadh? We have to wait and see, but one thing's for sure: The former Honorary Uce is now, one way or the other, in the World Heavyweight Title scene

#2. WWE might have a blockbuster championship feud planned for Seth Rollins post-Crown Jewel 2023

Seth Rollins' 160-plus day World Heavyweight Championship reign has been incredible to watch. The Visionary has had acclaimed feuds with Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre and come out on top. Many thought his reign would end at the hands of the Scottish Warrior, but WWE might have bigger plans for the five-time world champion.

Could the company be protecting Rollins' reign for a feud with a rumored-to-be-returning CM Punk or Randy Orton? Could the long-term plan be for him to lose it to someone like Gunther or LA Knight at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40? If so, it makes sense that he survived with the title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. There's only one other possible reason that could be more compelling...

#1. Seth Rollins might have hung on to his title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 to facilitate a Drew McIntyre heel turn

One of the most compelling stories in WWE today is the slow descent of Drew McIntyre into madness. The Scottish Warrior's grudge with The Bloodline and grievance about winning both his world championships in front of empty arenas have caused him to turn his back on allies, causing much intrigue. Fans are eager to find out if he will come to his senses or give in to his demons and turn heel.

After his latest setback, a "clean" loss, he can't blame The Bloodline, the pandemic, or any other interference. Will The Scottish Warrior make way for The Scottish Psychopath? If so, Seth Rollins' win at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 could be a pivotal moment for the next few months of the RAW main event scene.

