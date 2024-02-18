4 reasons why Stone Cold Steve Austin must make a WWE comeback in 2024

It is common to see WWE legends appear on weekly programming, especially during Road to WrestleMania, to hype the upcoming event or challenge for a match at The Show of Shows. The Rock is the latest veteran/part-timer to return to the company, and the wrestling world is buzzing with his recent heel turn.

The Undertaker appeared on NXT in 2023, giving his approval to Carmelo Hayes. WWE legend Shawn Michaels is in charge of the developmental brand, while Triple H has many duties in charge of WWE, including occasional appearances on RAW and SmackDown.

One of the most beloved WWE Hall of Famer is Stone Cold Steve Austin. He last competed at WrestleMania 38 in a match against Kevin Owens. It was a 'No DQ' match, so Austin didn't need to wrestle a technical clinic.

A lot has happened in WWE since that match, and Austin must make a comeback in 2024 for the following four reasons.

#4. Austin wouldn't be taking a full-time WWE star's spot

The Phenomenal One would be a perfect foil for a returning Austin.

When Steve Austin faced Owens at WrestleMania 38, it was a one-off feud due to the event taking place in Austin's home state of Texas. KO bashed the Lone Star State to build up the match.

That feud wasn't over a title, nor did it take away a main-event spot from a full-time star. It was a specialty contest with one of the most trusted full-timers in Owens.

Stone Cold could do the same in 2024 as there are many names he could work with, like LA Knight, Grayson Waller, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, or other big names.

#3. He's still in decent enough shape

Austin held his own against Kevin Owens.

Austin never looked like Bobby Lashley or Austin Theory, but he was always in good shape for his frame. He has suffered several knee injuries but was able to have a decent match with Owens two years ago.

If there is a time to have one last run, it is now in 2024. The Rattlesnake can have a tag team bout or another 'No DQ' match since he can take his time in those situations.

A tag team bout with Owens or another star would have the full-time star do most of the heavy lifting. In another hardcore bout, Austin could take his time and do what he knows he can handle.

#2. A potential match/feud with CM Punk

It's been a dream match for fans as both CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin represented antiheroes in different eras of wrestling. Punk and Austin were never active stars at the same time.

The Rattlesnake stirred the pot with recent comments a few months after Punk's return to WWE. He used the famous 'never say never' line that many wrestlers use when pressed about one more match. Punk may be hurt but will return before the end of the year.

When The Voice of the Voiceless led the New Nexus in 2011, he crossed paths with Austin backstage on RAW. Whether with or against each other, 2024 could see the moment when Punk and Austin share a ring.

#1. Stone Cold could rival The Rock

The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the biggest feuds in WWE history. They faced each other three times at WrestleMania, and each star played a heel and face during their feuds.

The Rock is back on the lips of the WWE Universe, and it was a polarizing return. Because of how things were handled, he's turned heel to align himself with his family in The Bloodline.

Austin could easily return at some point to back up Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, or any other face opposing The Great One and his family. It would play on the history between the two former WWE Champions and make even more money.