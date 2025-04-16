4 Reasons why The OG Bloodline will never get back together

The OG Bloodline gave fans some of the greatest moments in WWE history. Built around Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, the faction reached the pinnacle of success under The Tribal Chief's rule.

Ad

Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso all benefited a lot by working with the group. It allowed them to reach the top of WWE and get into many remarkable storylines.

The latest edition of RAW saw the faction likely reach its end after Roman Reigns shoved Paul Heyman to the mat. It was the final straw that may have ended their alliance for good. Check out the four reasons why The OG Bloodline may never get back together again:

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#4. WWE explored nearly every possibility with the group

The OG Bloodline was formed over four years ago when Jey Uso joined Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The move was seen as a temporary partnership, with many WWE fans believing that The Usos would break away from The Tribal Chief and end his reign. The story stretched on, and Reigns kept taking down every superstar in his way.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jey and Jimmy became loyal to their Tribal Chief and worked well as a tag team. For nearly four years, WWE explored every possibility with the faction. Many thought that it would implode much earlier than it did, allowing the creative team to go all the way with the stable.

With not many other directions and twists left, it makes sense to end The OG Bloodline. They last worked together at the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames, and that may have been the final time WWE fans saw all the stars on the same side.

Ad

#3. Jey Uso has become a breakout star

Ad

It’s safe to say that Jey Uso benefited the most from The OG Bloodline saga. He started with a feud against Roman Reigns for the World Title before becoming part of his faction.

After breaking away from the family stable, Jey Uso won his first singles championship before getting into the World Championship picture again. He won the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble to the surprise of many.

Jey has become too big a star to work under Roman Reigns’ shadow again. He will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in one of the biggest WrestleMania matches this year. It wouldn’t make much sense for him to join Reigns as his Right Hand Man again.

Ad

#2. Paul Heyman seems to have left Roman Reigns’ side

Ad

The Bloodline started when Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman joined forces. Heyman worked tirelessly as The Tribal Chief’s Wiseman and even betrayed Brock Lesnar for him.

The story worked well, and Heyman stuck by Reigns’ side even when Solo Sikoa took over the faction following WrestleMania XL. However, the latest edition of RAW seems to have ended their partnership for good.

The reason why Paul Heyman left Roman Reigns is CM Punk. The Best in the World worked smart and demanded that Heyman join him for WrestleMania 41. The move seems to have ended all OG Bloodline members’ alliances. That means that the group has fizzled out for good.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns doesn’t trust anybody after The OG Bloodline turned on him

Ad

Paul Heyman leaving Roman Reigns' side ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 seems to be a big move for The Wiseman. The Tribal Chief recently pushed Paul Heyman, showing that he was done with his long-time friend.

Since Reigns doesn’t trust anyone anymore, it looks all but clear that he won’t be bringing The Bloodline back to life. He has been betrayed by every single member of the group, including Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

The story will ensure that The OG Bloodline remains shelved after the group has run its course. WWE fans got many incredible storylines out of it, and the creative team does not need to stretch the faction any longer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ali Akber Habib Ali Akber Habib is a former club cricketer who loves to watch and write about Cricket and Wrestling. He has been writing for Sportskeeda since September 2018.



He's written for Point Cricket and ET Sports & Entertainment in the past and manages his own Travel Blog. Know More