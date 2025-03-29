4 reasons why The Shield will never reunite

The Shield is one of the most iconic factions in WWE history. It has been almost 11 years since Seth "Freakin" Rollins stabbed his brothers, Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) and Roman Reigns in the back to join The Authority.

Since then, there have been several reunions, but their last run as a trio was tragically cut short due to Ambrose's departure from the company. The Hounds of Justice shared the ring for the last time in April 2019, upon which Moxley departed and later joined AEW.

The aftershocks of The Shield's implosion are felt to this day. Despite its immeasurable impact, the WWE Universe will gladly accept another reunion. Unfortunately, fans must lower their expectations as there is little hope for the Hounds of Justice to reunite.

#4. Seth Rollins claimed that a reunion would not happen until a Hall of Fame induction

A few years ago, Seth "Freakin" Rollins sat down for an interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, where The Shield reunion was discussed, and Rollins had a strong opinion.

The inaugural World Heavyweight Champion thinks that the wrestling world may never see The Hounds of Justice together as a team again. Instead, Rollins claims that a Hall of Fame induction would get the group in the ring.

The Visionary claimed that they don't need each other on a regular basis anymore. All three men are big stars in their own right, so there is no need for a team or faction to get over with the fans.

#3. Roman Reigns claimed that The Shield is dead

This past week on SmackDown in London, Roman Reigns, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and CM Punk signed a contract to make their Triple Threat match official for WrestleMania 41.

Reigns and Rollins exchanged a few words before Punk emerged. The Visionary reflected on The Shield's dominance, but the OTC quickly shut him down by saying that the "we" died a long time ago. Previously, during the build-up to Royal Rumble 2022, Reigns admitted that he hadn't forgiven Seth.

The Tribal Chief seemingly confirmed that there would never be a reunion. Since Reigns doesn't want anything to do with Rollins, the Hounds of Justice may never reunite.

#2. The Roman Reigns - Seth "Freakin" Rollins storyline has immeasurable hatred

From a storyline perspective, a Shield reunion seems implausible and illogical. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins cannot stand each other as there is too much pent-up emotion in their relationship, which removes much hope for reconciliation.

During the build-up to Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns shook hands with all members of the OG Bloodline. He repeatedly turned down his family's pleas to get Rollins into the team. The OTC accepted CM Punk into his team but wasn't willing to do the same for The Visionary.

As for Rollins, he misses no opportunity to cost and torment his former Shield brother. From costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40 to nearly "killing" him at Royal Rumble 2025, he doesn't care much for Reigns.

Considering the various layers of the Reigns-Rollins saga, a reunion doesn't seem logical and could potentially undo years' worth of incredible storytelling.

#1. Jon Moxley is satisfied in AEW

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins make up two-thirds of The Shield. The last member, Dean Ambrose, is a top star in All Elite Wrestling, where he has wrestled for more than half a decade.

Jon Moxley seems to be well satisfied in AEW, where he has won multiple championships. Moxley has been treated like a genuine attraction and major star in AEW. While Cody Rhodes, Andrade, and CM Punk returned to WWE in the last few years, the 39-year-old star has remained in Tony Khan's promotion and is the reigning world champion.

Given the push he has received, Moxley might have little incentive to return to WWE. Therefore, acquiring the Lunatic Fringe of The Shield is a difficult task.

