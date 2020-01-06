4 reasons why Dolph Ziggler deserves one last push as a singles performer

Sanchit Grover

Jan 06, 2020

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler's time with WWE has been all about ups and downs, with The Showoff starting his journey with the company in 2004. He became a part of the Spirit Squad a little while later, and the group of young men brought a special sense of positivity, one which was recognized and appreciated by millions of WWE fanatics.

Upon dissolution, all men went their separate ways and after 15 long years, the only one still associated with the company is Ziggler. His storybook career has produced some glorious moments and it won't be a far-fetched thought to say that the vibrant Superstar will someday find his way to the prestigious Hall of Fame.

The Showoff has a special zeal, a raw unfiltered passion for the sport, a passion that is visible and truly commendable.

Ziggler has tremendous potential and not many people will argue with that. The man possesses qualities that are rare to find and certainly deserves one last singles push. He is currently involved in a feud against Roman Reigns, with Baron Corbin being the prime adversary of the Big Dog while Ziggler accompanies The Lone Wolf on his misdemeanors.

However, The Showoff deserves a lot more, and here we list down 4 reasons why one last singles push is a must for Dolph Ziggler.

#4 He can sell anyone

Bill Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is the living embodiment of everything great about WWE! The Showoff is an immensely talented performer and avid fans of the company will agree that he has the potential to sell anyone.

He makes his opponents look great, has the potential to deliver spectacular matches with almost anyone on the roster, and above all, carries an attitude that flawlessly corresponds to his character.

For example, at SummerSlam 2019 we saw Ziggler collide with Bill Goldberg in what was yet another squash match for the latter. The match didn't offer much to be considered as a world-class bout, but the post-match altercation between them proved why Ziggler is such a valuable asset to the company.

The Showoff made Goldberg look dominant again, something not many WWE enthusiasts would've predicted. Ziggler's potential will enhance the singles division, and that's where he belongs.

