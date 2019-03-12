4 reasons why Drew McIntyre is the right opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35

Drew is the man for the big fight.

Today on WWE Raw, Roman Reigns was set to wrestle his first one-on-one match in five months, against Baron Corbin. We all expected a competitive 15 to 20-minute match, as they like booking Corbin in for some reason, but we got something entirely different. The Lone Wolf was nowhere to be seen for the entire final segment of the show.

Reigns made his entrance before he was ambushed by Drew McIntyre, who laid into the Big Dog. He eventually landed two brutal Claymore Kicks, the second one being into the ring post. This left the former Universal Champion dazed and in no condition to compete. An assault of such order certainly warrants a WrestleMania match between these two.

After Reigns went backstage, Dean Ambrose demanded a Falls Count Anywhere match against McIntyre to avenge the vicious attack. Both men fought all over the arena, as the match reached its climax at the announce table. A low blow and a pencil to the eye signalled the end for Ambrose, before a monstrous Claymore through the railing finished him off.

From the way things turned out on Raw, the likely match for WrestleMania is Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre. Here are a few reasons why this absolutely is the right match for the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#4 A better match than Baron Corbin

We've seen this already.

In the past week or so, Dave Meltzer reported that Roman Reigns' scheduled opponent was Baron Corbin. That is a match we have seen so many times in the past, with Reigns coming out victorious pretty much each time. It would seem appropriate for the most menacing and annoying heel of 2018 to get his comeuppance in the form of a squash by the Big Dog at WrestleMania, but not when there is a better option.

Drew McIntyre is almost as big as Corbin and is much better in the ring. He has really shown his worth to WWE in the past year, putting on some really great matches in both singles and tag team action.

After an explosive few months, McIntyre's momentum stalled when he joined forces with Corbin and Bobby Lashley to form the most boring team of monsters you would see. Luckily, it seems that the Scotsman has once again overtaken Corbin in the Raw pecking order. It will be a much better match.

