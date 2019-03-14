4 Reasons why John Cena (and not Kofi Kingston) should dethrone Daniel Bryan as the WWE Champion

Shubham Singh

John Cena

John Cena, one of the modern greats of WWE, is one of the highly decorated and respected names in the Pro Wrestling business. Once the poster boy of WWE, The leader of Cenation has transitioned himself into a part-timer now.

Though Mr Hustle, Loyalty and Respect is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie, he is rumoured to return just in the nick of the time to feature in a match at WrestleMania 35. And while a US Championship match against Samoa Joe was rumoured for Cena on April 7, the latest rumours suggest that he could be the potential opponent of Kurt Angle in his retirement match.

On another note, Daniel Bryan and Kofi are expected to clash with each other at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Championship.

However, in this article, we are going to talk about the prospects of John Cena becoming the World Championship for the 17th time in his career. Though a bit distant at this point in time, the prospects of Cena dethroning Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship, could be on the cards after WrestleMania 35.

So, without further ado, we take a look at 4 reasons why John Cena and not Kofi Kingston, would dethrone Daniel Bryan as the WWE Champion.

#4 The 17th title reign is long overdue

Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair with 16 title reigns apiece

John Cena has 16 title reigns under his belt and is currently at a tie with one of the all-time legends, Ric Flair.

After speculating and predicting John Cena's 17th title reign for nearly 2 years, the WWE Universe seems to have forgotten about the same as of late.

While Cena was expected to break the record of Ric Flair in 2017 itself, it seems things did not turn out on expected terms as it has been quite some time since Cena had a proper title run. Thus, it's high time WWE award him with the much deserved 17th title win.

All in all, a 17th title reign for Cena has been long overdue and 2019 has to be the year in which he breaks the record of Flair, WWE owes this to The Leader of Cenation

