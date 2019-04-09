×
4 reasons why Lars Sullivan assaulted Kurt Angle on RAW

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.60K   //    09 Apr 2019, 10:01 IST

A long-awaited debut
A long-awaited debut

Lars Sullivan was originally supposed to debut with WWE a few months ago, estimated to be January. This would have seen him set up a rivalry against John Cena at WrestleMania. However, he, unfortunately, suffered an anxiety attack and his appearance was shelved and delayed.

Also read: RAW after WrestleMania Results, winners and video highlights

It's not known exactly what happened, but the fact of the matter is that Sullivan has Mauro Ranallo to thank. Had it not been for Mauro Ranallo, WWE would not have known how to deal with people suffering from mental health issues.

So Sullivan was sent back home and the John Cena program as canned. WWE did a great job in dealing with the situation and brought him on the post-WrestleMania RAW. Kurt Angle got a measure of revenge on Baron Corbin but was immediately taken out by Lars Sullivan.

Here's why the freak athlete Lars Sullivan assaulted the Olympic Gold Medalist.

#5. Heat before Kurt Angle finally left

Ankle Lock!

In the last couple of years, Kurt Angle has completely selflessly, constantly putting people over left and right. He did so until his final match, where he put over Baron Corbin at WrestleMania.

He did get a measure of revenge on RAW when he angle slammed and made Corbin tap out with the ankle lock, but WWE likely wanted to capitalize on the fact that this may be the last time we see Angle on WWE TV.

Sure, he may appear occasionally for nostalgia-sake, but other than that, Kurt Angle is more or less done on WWE television. There's not going to be a follow-up feud with Lars Sullivan, but WWE just wanted to capitalise on the heat they could get.

Plus, what better way can one announce themselves to the world than by taking out a multi-time World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist?

