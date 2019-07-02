4 Reasons Shane McMahon should be WWE Champion some time in near future

Shane McMahon celebrating with Drew Mcintyre

WWE has been stepping up in the wake of AEW's rise and the company seems set to challenge Cody Rhodes' promotion in the battle for supremacy. Recent news of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's new positions have taken the internet by a storm, which simply suggests that great things are to follow.

Things have been pretty exciting on the main roster, such as with the return of The Undertaker, and the company is determined to give the fans a worthwhile experience. The Phenom is set to partner with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew Mcintyre at Extreme Rules.

Which brings our attention to Shane-O-Mac. His PPV appearances have recently increased significantly, which is great news for the avid followers of WWE, simply because Shane McMahon brings a lot to the table.

Looking at Shane McMahon's progress, it won't be foolish to anticipate a WWE Championship reign in near future. Here are 4 reasons why it should happen:

#4 An unexpected surprise for the WWE Universe

Shane McMahon

WWE is the land of surprises! Every week, the WWE Universe is treated to a plethora of intriguing moments. It's why the business receives so much love all around the globe.

Shane McMahon has been on a hot run and his feuds with the likes of The Miz and Roman Reigns have garnered praise from the ardent supporters of the company. Shane's run has been terrific, owing to his skills on the mic along with his unique fighting style.

It all significantly started for Shane McMahon at WWE's Crown Jewel, held in Saudi Arabia last year, where the former commissioner of SmackDown Live surprisingly replaced the Miz in the tournament finale and wining it. This, in turn, planted the seeds for an alliance with The Miz. WWE Universe did anticipate this alliance to break down at some point, but they were shocked to their core to see Shane-O-Mac be the one to attack his partner from the back and turn heel.

Ever since that point, the road has been blessed with quite a few surprises and it will be entertaining to witness yet another surprise in Shane McMahon's in-ring career by putting him the World Title picture. Not many fans would have imagined this to happen which presents the perfect opportunity to give Shane McMahon a massive push.

