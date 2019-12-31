4 Reasons why Shayna Baszler is best positioned to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Dec 31, 2019

Shayna Baszler

While WWE is gearing up for the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the internet is abuzz with all types of predictions and rumors about possible Royal Rumble winners.

The betting odds are out and even the best prognosticators must admit that the possible winners of the Women’s Royal Rumble Match are much more limited compared to the Men’s Royal Rumble. This is due in large part to a comparatively smaller roster, injuries to major Superstars like Ember Moon and Nia Jax, and a limited number of interesting long term storylines in progression.

While the possibility of a surprise entrant, like Ronda Rousey, winning the match cannot be ruled out, there is one female Superstar who is, at present, best positioned to win the match – Shayna Baszler.

The name Shayna Baszler might not have rung a bell for regular followers of RAW and SmackDown just a few months ago - before the Survivor Series build anyway. NXT fans, however, have known of 'The Queen of Spades' for quite some time.

Shayna Baszler, who hails from a mixed martial arts background, held the NXT women’s championship for a total of 548 days over two reigns and dominated her opposition throughout her time in NXT.

What makes her the top contender for winning the women’s Royal Rumble match? Here are four reasons why the former NXT Women's Champion is best positioned to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

#4 Recently lost the NXT championship

Shayna Baszler recently lost the NXT Women Championship to Rhea Ripley

Shayna Baszler lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley in a highly competitive match, which brought her 441 days long second title reign to an end. One might wonder, how does losing a title match help make someone a Royal Rumble favorite? There is more to Baszler's recent loss than meets the eye.

First, there was nothing left for Baszler to accomplish while in NXT. Baszler had already beaten everyone on the NXT roster one on one – all, except Rhea Ripley. Ripley, who was her equal when it came to domination, was built strong enough to take the reins from Baszler. No loss of credibility comes from losing a well-fought battle to someone as talented as Ripley.

Second, this title change might have freed Baszler from her duties in NXT, which if true, effectively makes her free to switch brands, if she wins the Rumble. Her next televised appearance will likely be at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and if she wins, Baszler will likely head over to RAW where a particular champion with whom she has history awaits.

