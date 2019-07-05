×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 reasons why The Club reunited on this week's RAW

Prakash
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
782   //    05 Jul 2019, 15:31 IST

The reunited Club stood tall over Ricochet.
The reunited Club stood tall over Ricochet.

WWE surprised the WWE Universe when they announced the hiring of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown respectively. However, this rose the expectations from the fans and Heyman did deliver on his first night in the new role. As reported earlier, Vince McMahon was in coordination with Heyman, but the difference was clearly visible.

The show ended with a heel turn from AJ Styles, and The Club reunited, standing tall over a beaten up Ricochet. With AJ Styles as their leader, the reunited trio are sure to get a huge push in the coming weeks.

Here are four reasons why AJ Styles reunited with the Good Brothers to reform The Club.

#4 To give an edge to AJ Styles

AJ Styles has remained a face for nearly 2+ years ever since his battle with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. While his run with the WWE championship was decent, his character became stagnant over time.

Vince McMahon once tried to spark a fire inside AJ Styles and unleash his inner animal, but that run fizzled out too. This week also, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows questioned AJ Styles the same and concluded that he had lost his edge.

As a leader of a dominant stable, AJ gets his aura back. His heel turn provides him enough momentum to get back in the title picture.

#3 To give Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows a direction

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were at their peak during their previous run with AJ Styles as the Club. After their split, they got demoted in the pecking order and became jobbers for most of their time.

Advertisement

There were a few attempts to revamp their run, but their winning streak didn't last longer than a few weeks. They even dwelled in comedy-based segments for a while, but that didn't take off well for them.

With The Club reunited, Gallows and Anderson at least have a motive. Even if they don't feature in the tag title scene, they're an apt backup for AJ Styles.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw AJ Styles Karl Anderson
Advertisement
5 opponents for the reunited Club on RAW
RELATED STORY
Five brilliant moves WWE made on Raw this week
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why AJ Styles will turn heel on WWE RAW after Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the latest episode of RAW was the best WWE TV episode in a long time
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles turned heel on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's contract status 
RELATED STORY
5 blockbuster storylines for The Club after AJ Styles' heel turn
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon allowed AJ Styles to pin the new US Champion 
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 Burning questions before this week's episode (July 1, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Directions for The Club ahead of their reunion in Japan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us