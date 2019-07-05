4 reasons why The Club reunited on this week's RAW

The reunited Club stood tall over Ricochet.

WWE surprised the WWE Universe when they announced the hiring of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown respectively. However, this rose the expectations from the fans and Heyman did deliver on his first night in the new role. As reported earlier, Vince McMahon was in coordination with Heyman, but the difference was clearly visible.

The show ended with a heel turn from AJ Styles, and The Club reunited, standing tall over a beaten up Ricochet. With AJ Styles as their leader, the reunited trio are sure to get a huge push in the coming weeks.

Here are four reasons why AJ Styles reunited with the Good Brothers to reform The Club.

#4 To give an edge to AJ Styles

AJ Styles has remained a face for nearly 2+ years ever since his battle with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. While his run with the WWE championship was decent, his character became stagnant over time.

Vince McMahon once tried to spark a fire inside AJ Styles and unleash his inner animal, but that run fizzled out too. This week also, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows questioned AJ Styles the same and concluded that he had lost his edge.

As a leader of a dominant stable, AJ gets his aura back. His heel turn provides him enough momentum to get back in the title picture.

#3 To give Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows a direction

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were at their peak during their previous run with AJ Styles as the Club. After their split, they got demoted in the pecking order and became jobbers for most of their time.

There were a few attempts to revamp their run, but their winning streak didn't last longer than a few weeks. They even dwelled in comedy-based segments for a while, but that didn't take off well for them.

With The Club reunited, Gallows and Anderson at least have a motive. Even if they don't feature in the tag title scene, they're an apt backup for AJ Styles.

