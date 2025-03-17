4 reasons why WWE is keeping Penta and Fenix apart

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a big show. The event featured major matches, exciting angles, and fantastic promos featuring Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, and LA Knight, among others.

The show also featured two extremely interesting vignettes. One of the vignettes featured smoke and a mysterious number four that many think represents the return of Aleister Black. The other vignette seemingly teased the impending debut of Fenix.

This is quite notable, as it seemingly implies that Fenix will be a member of the SmackDown roster. That is a shocker, as most expected him to join Penta on Monday Night RAW. Instead, it appears that the duo will be kept apart.

There could be any number of reasons to explain the real-life brothers being sent to separate brands, but there are a handful that appear to be most likely. This article will explore four reasons why Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment are choosing to keep the brothers apart.

Below are four reasons why WWE could be keeping Penta and Fenix apart.

#4. Penta is already over with WWE fans on his own

Penta signed with WWE late last year. For a few weeks leading up to his debut, vignettes aired teasing his arrival. Then, on the January 13 edition of Monday Night RAW, the lucha star made his in-ring debut to much fanfare.

Since then, Penta has only gotten more popular with WWE fans. Whether he's wrestling Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, Chad Gable, or involved in the Royal Rumble match, Penta is beloved. He is already a star, and fans react accordingly.

Penta being so over with the audience could be why the two are being kept apart for now. Triple H may believe that Penta shifting to a tag team with his brother could hurt his overness. This then impacts crowd reaction and merchandise sales. It might just be a smart business move to keep Penta over.

#3. There may be big plans for Penta that require him to stay solo

Beyond just great reactions, it seems as if Penta has quickly made a role for himself in WWE. Outside of Rey Mysterio, he might be the most over lucha star the company has had. He certainly is the most popular beyond Rey right now.

As a result, Triple H and the WWE creative team could have some major stories and plans lined up for Penta. They teased a future match between himself and Bron Breakker, for example, which could be something they have planned for after WrestleMania.

If World Wrestling Entertainment has big plans for Penta as a singles star, it wouldn't make much sense to push him into a tag team right now. Instead, they need to keep their long-term plans in motion. The last thing this regime needs to be is reactive like Vince McMahon's era was. Following the plan is best for business.

#2. Triple H could have major plans for Fenix on SmackDown

The reason why Fenix is on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and is being kept away from Penta on RAW might actually have nothing to do with Penta and his success. Instead, Triple H could have big plans for Fenix himself.

For example, Triple H could want Fenix to challenge for and even potentially win the WWE United States Title. Fenix vs. LA Knight could be a fantastic feud for the blue brand.

Alternatively, there could be a more story-based idea for Fenix. He could feud with Andrade, in what would be a fantastic series of matches, but it could also make for a compelling angle that elevates both men. Regardless of what the plans are, some idea for Fenix on the blue brand could be why he and his brother are being kept apart.

#1. A delay will make their reunion mean more later

The final and potentially most likely reason why Fenix and Penta are being kept apart in WWE is simple: Triple H books slowly with the idea of major payoffs.

What this means is The Game likes to take fans on a wild ride, but he also makes them wait for big moments. Be it The Usos reuniting, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reuniting, or Cody Rhodes finishing his story, none of these major events happened overnight.

Triple H knows fans want to see The Lucha Brothers together, but throwing them in a tag team immediately could be too soon. If both men are pushed individually and have their own paths before finally uniting, it could be better for Penta and Fenix, creative, and for the fans too.

