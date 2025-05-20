4 reasons WWE should kick Liv Morgan out of The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan joined The Judgment Day last year, and the group is very popular on WWE RAW. The 30-year-old stole Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley and also had an impressive reign as Women's World Champion that came to an end at the hands of The Eradicator on the January 6, 2025, episode of the red brand.

Morgan was cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and is currently on hiatus from the promotion. Upon her return to action, the company could plan to have The Miracle Kid exit The Judgment Day.

Listed below are four reasons why Liv Morgan should be kicked out of The Judgment Day.

#4. Roxanne Perez would be a perfect replacement for Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez have been spotted in recent weeks having backstage conversations, and fans learned what they were talking about during last night's edition of WWE RAW. Balor suggested that The Judgment Day work with Perez, and the former NXT Women's Champion gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken nuggets during the meeting last night.

Perez was officially named a member of the RAW roster ahead of last night's show and also won her Money in the Bank qualifying match. The 23-year-old has an incredibly bright future and would be a great replacement for Liv Morgan if the company has other plans for her.

#3. There is a lot of tension within the faction

Finn Balor and Liv Morgan have seemingly been in a power struggle for months on RAW. Balor wants everyone in the group to listen to him and is likely jealous of Dominik Mysterio winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Morgan could decide that she has had enough of the drama in The Judgment Day and may confront Balor when she returns to the company. The confrontation might lead to her getting kicked out if the majority of the group agrees with Balor.

#2. She could leave the group with Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have become a power couple in WWE, and the duo is very popular among wrestling fans. Mysterio used to be regularly booed by fans but got a massive ovation when he captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

WWE may decide to have Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio exit The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead. They have become big enough stars that they no longer need the faction and may decide to leave the group behind on RAW.

#1. WWE could have plans for Morgan as a singles star

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Liv Morgan had the best year of her career in 2024 and proved she could succeed as a singles star. The company may be planning on turning the Women's Tag Team Champion babyface, and having her kicked out of The Judgment Day would be a good way to accomplish that.

Raquel Rodriguez could warm up to Roxanne Perez, and the 23-year-old could replace Morgan as Women's Tag Team Champion. Rodriguez and Liv won the Women's Tag Team Championship for the fourth time on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

WWE could book Morgan to be kicked out of the faction, causing fans to feel sympathy for her. This may potentially lead to her becoming one of the biggest babyfaces in the women's division down the line.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More