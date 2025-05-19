23-year-old officially added to WWE RAW roster

A popular WWE Superstar has officially been added to RAW's roster. Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Roxanne Perez seemingly confirmed that she would be joining RAW's roster earlier today, and now it has been made official. The promotion shared a video featuring RAW General Manager Adam Pearce welcoming the 23-year-old former NXT Women's Champion to the red brand ahead of tonight's show. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

"Allow me to be the first to welcome you officially full-time to Monday Night RAW," said Pearce.

Roxanne Perez teamed up with Giulia last week in the main event of WWE RAW to battle Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a tag team match. SKY and Ripley emerged victorious in the bout, and Giulia was announced as the newest member of the SmackDown roster during this past Friday night's edition of the blue brand.

Vince Russo praises Roxanne Perez's match on WWE RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke highly of Roxanne Perez's match last week on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo was very critical of last week's edition of RAW, but had positive things to say about the main event. He claimed that the headliner was the only good part of an otherwise awful show.

"Just an awful show, man. The only positive thing I have to say is, I know those four women at the end worked their butts off. They really did. When you put women in a main event, they really feel like they have something to prove, and they work very hard. So, yes, those women worked very, very hard in that main event. There's nothing else positive to say about anything on this show. Nothing. Zero," Russo said. [From 2:02 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Roxanne Perez is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and has an incredibly bright future in the company. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Perez on RAW in the weeks ahead.

