4 reasons why WWE must NOT do a double turn between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at SummerSlam

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are going to soon battle it out for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This big-time singles match will be taking place at SummerSlam 2025 next weekend.This match is highly anticipated, as it will be the rematch from WrestleMania 41. While that match ended in a controversial manner, it was largely seen as disappointing. Fans hope that this time around, things will be much more interesting and exciting.In fact, many fans and analysts are predicting one major thing to take place next weekend. Fans suspect that Cody Rhodes and John Cena will have a double turn. Effectively, this means Cody turns heel and John turns babyface.While that's certainly intriguing in theory, it would be a mistake for Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment to go down this route. This article will take a look at handful of reasons why they must not do a double turn at SummerSlam.Below are four reasons why WWE must NOT do a double turn between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at SummerSlam.#4. Cody Rhodes is far too popular to turn heel right nowCody Rhodes has had a long and storied wrestling career. He competed for well over a decade before returning to WWE in 2022. Upon coming back to the promotion, however, Cody was a new man and a brand new performer.No longer was Cody a mid-card act who teamed with Ted DiBiase Jr., Damien Sandow, or Hardcore Holly. Instead, Cody Rhodes was a top star. As such, WWE fans have gotten behind Cody, and The American Nightmare is one of the most beloved performers in the industry.For this reason, it would be crazy for Cody to turn heel. He sells a ton of merchandise and always gets a huge reaction from fans. It is very rare that fans do anything but cheer for The American Nightmare, so a double turn feels like a massive mistake.#3. Cody couldn't follow up on his heel turn anywayCody Rhodes turning heel one day will be a big deal. He has spent over three years as a top babyface in WWE. As a result, when he does turn to the villainous side, it will be highly important and a huge story that fans will want to follow.This is exactly why it would be a massive mistake for WWE to plan a double turn at SummerSlam. For those unaware, Cody Rhodes has been cast in the new Street Fighter movie. He is expected to take time off after The Biggest Party of the Summer.This means, at least in theory, Cody Rhodes turning heel would be a horrible idea, as there'd be no immediate follow-up. The worst thing in wrestling is not following up on a big angle and letting it lose all it's steam. This cannot be how Cody's heel turn is handled.#2. John Cena is finding his groove as a heel in WWEJohn Cena shocked the wrestling world at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. After winning the match and earning a title opportunity, he turned heel by aligning with The Rock and Travis Scott.While the heel turn itself was incredible, the fallout was less impressive. The Rock never showed up, and John sort of struggled finding his footing as a villain in WWE. That changed recently, however. Especially with the CM Punk rivalry, Cena seems to finally be an effective villain.This makes a double turn at SummerSlam silly. Not only would the aforementioned reasons related to Cody turning heel be a bad move, but why step on Cena's heel turn once it's finally working? It would be much wiser to let John keep the momentum going as opposed to forcing a turn now.#1. The two would be better united than as foesThe final reason why turning Cody Rhodes and John Cena at WWE SummerSlam would be a mistake comes down to one basic concept. It would be far better to have the two of the same alignment.Yes, Cody and John have had some awesome promos over the past six months or so. Their feud has been fun. Ultimately, though, The American Nightmare and The Face That Runs The Place are two of the most beloved WWE stars ever.Fans don't want to have to choose between the two stars. Instead, they'd be much better off working together and becoming friends. This would allow two babyfaces to be on the same page, which is ultimately what fans want anyway.