4 Reasons why WWE has separated Jimmy and Jey Uso despite their reunion

Jimmy and Jey Uso reunited on SmackDown in October after a year and a half of bitter rivalry. Popularly known as The Usos, the duo are former eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Their popularity skyrocketed when they aligned with The Bloodline storyline, with a heel Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

However, since their reunion last year, the company hasn't brought the two of them together on many occasions like it used to. Jey Uso has continued to be pushed as a singles superstar after a successful babyface run over the last two years. Following The YEET Master's recent stunning victory at the men's Royal Rumble match, it seems unlikely that Jimmy and Jey Uso will be booked together moving forward.

That said, below are four possible reasons why WWE separated Jimmy and Jey Uso despite their reunion.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

#4. Jey Uso is being prepared as the next biggest babyface after Cody Rhodes

It's now clear to everyone that Triple H intends to make Jey Uso a huge babyface similar to Cody Rhodes. In fact, WWE had big plans for Jey when the company booked him in a singles match against Roman Reigns two years ago.

The plan worked, and Jey successfully captured the crowd's attention. On May 4, 2024, at WWE Backlash in France, the world witnessed the French crowd singing the Yeet anthem alongside Jey Uso. Triple H even praised Jey's sensational entrance at the event on his X account.

Expand Tweet

Thus, booking Jey alongside Jimmy won't serve the purpose. The two have spent a decade wrestling together, and now the superstars need a push as singles competitors.

#3. Jey's story of doing it on his own

Jey Uso can be credited with scripting his own rags-to-riches story. When the entire Bloodline turned against him, including his brother Jimmy, Jey went solo and made a place for himself.

He feuded with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, and even though he lost, he received praise for his valiant effort. He then fought his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania 40, convincingly defeating him.

Moreover, it was Jimmy who initiated a reconciliation with Jey, not the other way around. Jey had installed himself as a credible face in WWE and he didn't need either Roman Reigns or Jimmy Uso for his existence in WWE.

#3. No plans for them to become a tag team again

Another reason WWE has separated The Usos is that the company no longer needs them as tag team players. They have spent over a decade as partners, winning the tag team championship eight times. They even main evented WrestleMania 39 on Night One when they feuded with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The company already has credible tag team units on the roster, including DIY, The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, Pretty Deadly, and The Judgment Day. The Usos have established themselves as tag team superstars, and it's time for their singles run.

#1. Jimmy's own singles push, so he isn't in Jey Uso's shadow

Just like Jey, WWE has also started pushing Jimmy Uso as a singles superstar. Last week on SmackDown, Jimmy competed in a Triple Threat match against Drew McIntyre and LA Knight for the men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Even though he lost, Jimmy put on a good show in the contest. The company may consider booking him for a singles feud in the future. Although he and Jey are under the umbrella of OG Bloodline, they will be booked separately in the company. This is probably the reason why the promotion doesn't want to pair them together anymore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback