4 Reasons why WWE shouldn't turn Cody Rhodes heel yet

The Rock decided to pop up on WWE RAW on Netflix and again several times following the premiere. And now it would appear that The Final Boss and the Stamford-based promotion have toyed with the idea of turning Cody Rhodes heel.

Ad

There have been subtle teases over time with The American Nightmare. One glaring sign was disregarding all of Kevin Owens' concerns and reasonings behind his teaming up with Roman Reigns.

Reigns and The Bloodline made Rhodes' life hell for six months last year, but the champ had no problem teaming with the OTC for a one-off match. He's also been pushed to the edge dealing with the burdens of being the face of the company.

Ad

Trending

Resorting to heel tactics to beat Owens also showed signs of a darker Rhodes. CM Punk and others have pointed this fact out to Cody. While he may eventually turn heel, it's not the right time for it to happen for the next four reasons:

#4. The Rock shouldn't be the catalyst for a heel turn

Ad

The Rock only shows up a few times a year. Most of his efforts are usually to build to something at WrestleMania. Last year, it was in tag team action alongside Roman Reigns after he muddled things up with a return in January 2024 with a different agenda.

He did the same again this year, bizarrely turning face during RAW's premiere on Netflix. The Rock praised Cody, completely changing the tune he played for much of 2024.

Ad

However, his recent actions have been to bring Rhodes to his side. The champ did fine without The Rock's involvement. When and if he decides to turn heel, it shouldn't involve The Final Boss.

#3. He still has a few feuds as a face

Ad

Roman Reigns had a four-year run as the top star of WWE. His part-time status drew out most of his feuds, keeping a fresh pool of challengers. However, after such a long run, the well dried out toward the end, as he had to fight the same opponents, namely Owens and Rhodes repeatedly.

The American Nightmare is approaching a year as champion. Despite having more plausible heroic foils, those feuds can work due to each side's ability on the mic.

Ad

The Undisputed Champ can have face vs. face feuds with Damian Priest, CM Punk, and John Cena. He can also battle Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton when the latter returns.

#2. A big jolt for the second half of 2025

Cody Rhodes enters his first WrestleMania season as the top champion in WWE. [Image Credit: WWE.com]

The current narrative for WrestleMania 41 is which big name will challenge Rhodes at The Show of Shows. The Rock has tried to coax him to the dark side. Cody should focus on his WrestleMania program instead of catering to the whims of The Rock.

Ad

The timing for a potential heel turn would be better suited post-WrestleMania 41. WWE will need something big to kickstart the second half of the year, and a Rhodes' heel turn would accomplish that.

A complete character shift would open up new feuds (if he retains the title) while also forcing WWE to push different stars as top faces.

The company has had an up-and-down start to 2025. Taking a big chance by turning Cody heel for the second half of the year could provide better programming.

Ad

#1. Maintaining popularity with a large portion of WWE fans

Love him or hate him, Cody Rhodes is still wildly popular with much of the WWE Universe. The fans still sing along with his theme every time he comes to the ring.

He takes time to shake hands and pose for photos with audience members on his way to the ring. If his popularity was noticeably waning, then the time to turn heel would have already come.

Fans aren't loudly booing him like they did Cena or Roman Reigns during their pushes as top faces. Since there are still a few stories he can tell as a hero, WWE should resist turning him heel for the time being.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback