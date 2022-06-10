4 amazing records that John Cena holds 

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He has held down the fort for a long time and is a surefire future Hall of Famer.

Cena debuted twenty years ago on SmackDown when he answered Kurt Angle's challenge for a match. He gave him a good run for his money and only lost by the narrowest of margins, but not before making a great first impression. From then on, it was only onwards and upwards for The Champ, as he rose to prominence, became the face of the company, and smashed records left and right.

The latter is something that defines careers, and Cena has quite a few to his name. In addition to being a game-changer, he is also a history-maker, and has immortalized himself by breaking many records throughout his career.

On that note, we take a look at four of the most amazing records John Cena holds.

#4. On our list of the most incredible records John Cena has to his name: Being a 16-time World Champion

Sweet 16 for John Cena

We'll get the obvious one out of the way first. John Cena has become the top champion in WWE a record 16 times. This is an achievement he shares with the great Ric Flair, but the difference is that he is in pole position to claim it for himself.

Indeed, while Flair is long retired, Cena is still very much active. We feel it's only a matter of time before he captures No. 17 and establishes himself as the superstar with the most world championship reigns. Until then, it is a record he shares with The Nature Boy, which is an illustrious company in itself.

#3. Being WWE Champion 13 times

Extrapolating from the previous point, John Cena is also a record-breaking WWE Champion. He has been synonymous with the historic championship throughout his career, having won it almost every year he has been part of WWE. By contrast, he has won the World Heavyweight Championship less number of times.

Cena has won the WWE Championship a record 13 times. The last time he won the title was at Royal Rumble 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles. It was also the 16th world title of his career.

#2. Main-eventing the most successful WrestleMania of all time

Most superstars can only dream of main-eventing WrestleMania, but John Cena has done it multiple times. He also holds the record of being in the main event of the biggest WrestleMania of all time, when he battled The Rock at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Thanks in part to the major hype surrounding their Once in a Lifetime match (lol), WrestleMania XXVIII became the highest-grossing WWE pay-per-view of all time. It was watched by a staggering 1.2 million people from across 120 countries.

This included the 78,363 who were present that night at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami. The drawing power of Rock and Cena generated WWE $8.9 million in gate receipts, which was a company record.

We'll never forgive Vince McMahon and company for repeating the main event a year later at WrestleMania 29. However, we can't deny how huge its predecessor was, and that was mostly due to the generational clash between The Franchise Player and The People's Champion.

#1. Best win-loss record in WWE since the turn of the millenium

Cena has had his hand raised more than most

John Cena is not only a famous name in the industry, but a successful one at that. He is a serial winner with the best win percentage since the year 2000, which is an incredible achievement.

Indeed, Cena's win rate sits at a staggering 77.23%. This has come from more than 1,300 matches, which if you do the math, you will realize is simply astonishing.

To put it into perspective, Hulk Hogan has a win percentage of 76.95%, but he has only wrestled 217 matches. The fact that The Champ has maintained that insane number wrestling the amount of matches he has is a historic accolade.

In the modern era, Cena has won more matches than Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Batista, and even Charlotte Flair, who fans swear wins every fight. It is the hallmark of an all-time great and a record that will stand for a long time to come.

