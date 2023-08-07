4 records Roman Reigns achieved at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso worked the main event of SummerSlam 2023. The WWE Universe was extremely invested in the match, considering the way the storyline developed.

Fans knew someday The Bloodline would come to its end, and it was a treat for WWE fans to watch Jey Uso continuously prove himself against Roman Reigns. Not only did he cement himself as Main Event Jey Uso, but he also left SummerSlam 2023 with most of the WWE Universe siding with him.

While Jey Uso suffered through the pain of being betrayed by his twin, Roman Reigns was creating milestones during the event.

Here are 4 achievements The Tribal Chief unlocked at SummerSlam 2023.

#4. Roman Reigns had his longest PPV singles match

The Tribal Chief usually only puts the title on the line at premium live events. As a result, he usually doesn’t have long matches considering the match card for these events has quite a few high-profile contests.

However, SummerSlam 2023 was different. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso wasn’t just a match but a story that needed to be told. Furthermore, fans were expecting some form of interference from either Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso, and interestingly, it was both!

At SummarSlam 2023, Reigns had his longest PPV singles match that ran for 36 minutes before The Tribal Chief pinned Main Event Jey Uso!

#3. The undefeated streak for singles matches continued

Ever since Roman Reigns became the Universal Champion at Payback 2020, he hasn’t been defeated in a singles match. Fans were hoping to watch Jey Uso hand him his first defeat at SummerSlam 2023, but that didn’t go as expected.

Including SummerSlam 2023, he has defended the championship at 22 PPVs since Payback 2020, among those, 21 were singles matches.

The only defeat that The Tribal Chief has suffered on WWE TV since becoming champion at Payback 2020 is in a tag team match against The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023!

#2. Handed Jey Uso his first SummerSlam defeat

Prior to SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso has been a part of three other SummerSlams but as a part of ‘The Usos.’

At SummerSlam 2017, The Usos defeated The New Day in the pre-show to recapture the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

At SummerSlam 2021, The Usos defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for the fifth time.

At SummerSlam 2022, The Usos battled The Street Profits and retained the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in a controversial manner.

#1. Defeated Jey Uso for the third time at a premier live event

Most of Jey Uso’s WWE career was as a part of ‘The Usos’. He had his first proper singles run in 2020 when he returned and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. This was prior to forming The Bloodline with him.

Preceding SummerSlam 2023, The Tribal Chief defeated and retained the WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions 2020 - Gold Rush and WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 in an “I Quit” match.

