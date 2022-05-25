4 released WWE Superstars set to return to the ring

Once a WWE Superstar is released from the company, they find themselves at a crossroads.

Some are eager to get back into the ring and take bookings at the earliest opportunity. Some step away from wrestling for good and look into other career options.

Others take time away from the ring before realizing they aren't quite ready to give it up yet and return to action somewhere down the line. Whether they've been gone for months or years, certain stars aren't quite ready to let go and eventually return to the squared circle.

On that note, here are four recently released WWE Superstars who are set to return to the ring.

#4. Lana left WWE in 2021 and will return at Wrestle Entertainment Series in Nottingham

Having left WWE last year, fans were expecting Lana to join her husband Miro in AEW. Now going by her real name, C.J. Perry, the 37-year-old has thus far stayed away from the promotion.

With the launch of her online content, it initially seemed that her days in the ring may have come to an end. That isn't the case, though, as Perry was recently announced as a competitor on Wrestling Entertainment Series' very first show in Nottingham, England on June 4.

Facing fellow former WWE Superstar Nia Jax, the show will be the first time Perry has ever wrestled outside WWE, and it will be for the promotion's Women's World Championship.

#3. Nia Jax will face C.J. Perry at Wrestling Entertainment Series

Nia Jax will return to the ring using her real name Lina Fanene

As already mentioned, Perry's opponent in Nottingham will be another former WWE Superstar in Nia Jax.

Now going by her real name, Lina Fanene, the 37-year-old will take on Perry for the Women's World Championship on June 4.

Fanene was released by WWE in November 2021 after taking some time away from the company to help with her mental health. The former Raw Women's Champion seemed ready to leave wrestling behind, but has had a change of heart.

Following her release, Fanene has been very active on social media, especially TikTok.

#2. Bo Dallas recently announced he was returning to the ring

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Bo Dallas is still the youngest NXT Champion in history at 22 years old



His reign lasted 280 days the longest reigning at the time



His era of NXT was a great time to be a fan Bo Dallas is still the youngest NXT Champion in history at 22 years oldHis reign lasted 280 days the longest reigning at the timeHis era of NXT was a great time to be a fan https://t.co/Cl21XJBzlY

Another name that recently announced their intention to return to the ring was Bo Dallas.

During an appearance at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention in the UK, the former NXT Champion revealed to fans that he would be back in action in the near future.

Dallas was released in 2021 after being absent from television for over a year, and has since focused most of his attention on his farm. It appeared he might have been done with wrestling for good until he broke the news of his return.

The 31-year-old even hinted at his aspirations to eventually join AEW and renew his rivalry with PAC. While his return date and opponent are yet to be announced, he did promise fans he'd be back this year.

#1. The Authors of Pain are back with Paul Ellering at the Wrestling Entertainment Series show

The Authors of Pain will also return to the ring in Nottingham

It seems the Wrestling Entertainment Series show in Nottingham is a hotbed for former WWE Superstars making their in-ring returns, as the Authors of Pain will also return at the event.

The duo were released from WWE in September 2020 after a series of injury troubles prevented them from achieving more success on the main roster.

Since then, the pair have stayed out of the public eye for the most part, and it was reported last year that they had retired from wrestling and were working regular jobs.

However, they recently announced their return at the event on June 4. The two have also played a large role in putting the event together and will be reunited with Paul Ellering on the night.

Now known as The Legion of Pain, the duo will take on Steve Maclin and Westin Blake for the World Tag Team Championships at the event.

