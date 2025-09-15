4 Replacements for Andrade in WWE 

Andrade's sudden exit from WWE has shocked everyone. In recent weeks, the former United States Champion was making a splash in the tag team division on SmackDown alongside Rey Fenix. The dynamic duo was reportedly slated to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris last month. However, they were eventually replaced by The Street Profits.The former United States Champion's departure has opened up a spot on SmackDown. In this listicle, we will look at four stars who could replace Andrade in the global juggernaut.#4. Dragon LeeDragon Lee is currently part of Monday Night RAW, where he seems to have allied with AJ Styles. The 30-year-old is one of the most exciting in-ring talents in the industry, but he has failed to find a proper footing in the Stamford-based promotion.With Andrade gone from the company, the creative team could move Lee to the blue brand, as the luchador could be a great replacement for El Idolo and even could team up with Rey Fenix. The former NXT North American Champion could also be a valuable addition to the Friday night show's midcard division.#3. Tony D'AngeloTony D'Angelo has been in NXT since 2021. Fans have been waiting for The Don to move to the main roster. D'Angelo concluded his storyline with The Family after defeating Stacks and Luca Crusifino in a Triple Threat Match on the July 15 episode of the developmental brand.D'Angelo was approached by a mysterious figure on the July 29 episode of NXT, and hasn't been seen since. If WWE moves the former NXT North American Champion to SmackDown, he could fill the void created by Andrade's departure.#2. Santos EscobarAfter building a decent resume in NXT, Santos Escobar has failed to make a mark on the main roster so far. The Mexican star is currently part of Legado Del Fantasma alongside Angel and Berto. Escobar is a veteran in the pro wrestling industry, having made a name for himself in Mexico before signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2019.Since Andrade is no longer in WWE, Escobar could step up and fill his shoes on the blue brand.#1. Penta could replace Andrade as Rey Fenix's partnerRey Fenix seemed to be finding his footing in WWE after he started teaming up with Andrade. El Idolo's departure will likely hurt Fenix's momentum. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team could bring Penta over to SmackDown and reunite The Lucha Brothers.Penta competes on Monday Night RAW currently, where he is prominently featured on the show. While both luchadors have potential as singles stars, their success as a tag team cannot be denied. El Idolo's departure from WWE has created the perfect opportunity for The Lucha Brothers to reunite on the Friday night show.