AJ Styles' new WWE partner and name revealed

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 09, 2025 10:52 GMT
AJ Styles (Image Credits: wwe.com)
AJ Styles. [Image from WWE.com]

AJ Styles is left all alone, which is holding him back in WWE. Amid ongoing frustration, he has finally found a new partner.

The Phenomenal One has been relentless in pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship in recent months. During the September 1, 2025, edition of RAW after Clash in Paris, AJ Styles remained unsuccessful once again when he challenged Dominik Mysterio for the title.

Despite Finn Balor and JD McDonagh being barred from ringside, Dom managed to come out victorious, thanks to El Grande Americano, aka Ludwig Kaiser.

This marked his second straight loss to "Dirty" Dom, having previously come up short at SummerSlam. The 48-year-old stalwart may be out of the Intercontinental Title picture, but last night, he finally got his hands on the man who cost him the gold.

The Phenomenal One defeated El Grande Americano on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW with help from Dragon Lee. Later on in the show, Styles thanked Lee backstage for having his back and said he would be there for the Mexican luchador if the 30-year-old needed him.

It looks like the two have formed a temporary alliance on the red brand. This was confirmed after the show when Dragon Lee took to X (formerly Twitter) to pitch a new name for his team with AJ Styles.

"Is [sic] my honor [to] be here to get your back! Same as you did for me! Dragon + Style or AJ + Lee," he wrote.

You can check out his post below:

Is AJ Styles unhappy with WWE?

AJ Styles cut what many called a shoot-style promo during the commercial break on Monday Night RAW this week. The Phenomenal One launched a verbal tirade, in which he seemingly targeted the management, saying, "Somebody doesn't want me here."

He namedropped Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who were let go by WWE earlier this year. Styles said he has been left on his own and put in a situation where he cannot succeed.

Did the former WWE Champion go off-script? Or is this part of a storyline? Fans must stay tuned to find out what Triple H has in store for AJ Styles as he nears his retirement.

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
