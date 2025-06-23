4 replacements for CM Punk vs. John Cena if he's unable to compete at WWE Night of Champions

The Undisputed WWE Championship is set to be on the line in just a few days. The reigning champion, John Cena, will put his title on the line against longtime friend and rival CM Punk.

The match is set to take place at Night of Champions, but there is a chance the big-time bout doesn't take place. This is thanks to the events from Friday Night SmackDown. Cena laid Punk out in brutal fashion.

Not only did The Face That Runs The Place hit Punk low, but he proceeded to put him through a table with the Attitude Adjustment. Punk was clearly hurt, as he lay down on the broken table for several minutes while Cena verbally eviscerated him.

Trending

If Punk was injured by the attack or otherwise can't compete at Night of Champions, he will need to be replaced. This article will take a look at a handful of names who could take Punk's spot against John in the big-time world title match.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Below are four replacements for CM Punk vs. John Cena if he's unable to compete at WWE Night of Champions.

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena II is highly anticipated

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular performers in WWE. He returned to the company in 2022 and has gone on to become a Tag Team Champion and a World Champion. Unfortunately, however, not everything has gone his way.

The American Nightmare lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania, thanks in large part to interference from Travis Scott. Now, Cody is attempting to win King of the Ring to get a title opportunity.

Instead of having to win King of the Ring to earn the opportunity, Cody could instead take CM Punk's spot. This could mean Cody not only gets his hands on John sooner than expected, but it could also mean he gets the coveted championship back far sooner, too.

#3. R-Truth already has a rivalry going with John Cena

Expand Tweet

R-Truth has been the talk of the wrestling world for a while now. He shockingly battled John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event and then, just a week or so later, revealed WWE wasn't renewing his contract.

Fans were outraged at WWE letting Truth go, and Triple H listened. R-Truth returned almost immediately, at Money in the Bank, where he attacked John Cena. The two even battled it out on SmackDown just this past weekend.

It is clear that their issues are serious and are unlikely to be resolved by a disqualification finish. As a result, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment could simply slot Ron Killings into CM Punk's spot if The Voice Of The Voiceless is unable to compete.

#2. AJ Styles could pull double duty

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles is already booked for WWE Night of Champions. The Phenomenal One is set to challenge for the coveted Intercontinental Championship, which is a title he has held before.

Styles will go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio. With that being said, there is a chance AJ could be called upon to pull double duty, and he might also wrestle John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It is no secret that AJ is a workhorse, and he wouldn't be afraid to fight twice in one night. Plus, he and John have a long and storied history where both men picked up big wins. Styles would probably jump at the chance to win a world title and wrestle Cena again, even if it meant competing twice. Plus, who wouldn't want to win two titles in one night?

#1. Sami Zayn could still get his moment at WWE Night of Champions

Sami Zayn is in a tough spot in WWE right now. He has made it his goal to win a world title, despite doubters such as Karrion Kross stating he'll never be able to do it. Unfortunately, he has proven the doubters right thus far.

This extends to the King of the Ring tournament. Sami advanced into the semifinals but lost to Randy Orton on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Now, The Viper moves on to Night of Champions, and Sami is seemingly out of a match.

With that being said, that might not be the case after all. Sami could prove all doubters wrong by taking a match with Cena and proceeding to dethrone the champion of his coveted belt. Win or lose, a major championship match could be proof that Sami belongs in the main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!