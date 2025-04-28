4 Replacements for Gunther on RAW following his WWE suspension

Gunther has been suspended from WWE for his actions on Monday Night RAW last week. The Ring General attacked ring announcer Pat McAfee, almost choking him to unconsciousness. Considering his actions, the company has decided to ban the former World Heavyweight Champion from appearing on television for the time being.

The decision was announced three days ago by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce on social media. He said that Gunther had been suspended for an indefinite time. Gunther's actions might have been despicable, but he was still a sellable superstar, and the company would need an equivalent face to replace him on Monday Night RAW.

On that note, let's look at four superstars who can replace the Imperium leader in the promotion.

#4. Omos

One superstar who can replace The Ring General, at least for a couple of weeks, is Omos. The Nigerian Giant hasn't shown up in the promotion in months, but this could be an apt time for the 7 ft 3 in giant to return to the company and feud with top superstars. Omos last appeared in WWE at the Andre The Giant Memorial battle last year and, since then, hasn't been part of any storyline.

He was also rumored to return at WrestleMania 41 in some capacity, but that didn't happen. And now, since many previously rumored superstars like Rusev, Aleister Black, and Becky Lynch have returned, Omos can also make his comeback to the company.

#3. Bronson Reed

Another credible name that can replace Gunther on RAW is Bronson Reed. The 330-pound superstar has been out of action since Survivor Series: WarGames last year, where he received a foot injury while executing a dive from the top of the cage.

Reed underwent surgery last year in December and has been recuperating since then. If he is medically cleared, then Bronson Reed could certainly be a perfect replacement for Gunther, and he can feud against Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Sheamus

The three-time WWE Champion is another credible face who could be the perfect replacement for Gunther. The Celtic Warrior returned to the company last year after WrestleMania 40 but hasn't been featured in any sensational storyline. Apart from feuding with Ludwig Kaiser in a couple of matches, Sheamus has mostly been out of any major storyline.

The last time he was seen in WWE was at the Royal Rumble, and since then, he hasn't appeared at any show. His absence might be chalked up to the company not having any creative plans for him, but with Gunther temporarily being away from WWE, Sheamus can certainly fill in his shoes.

#1. Former WWE Champion Big E

The former WWE Champion can also be Gunther's replacement on Monday Night RAW if he is medically cleared to compete. Big E has been rumored for a comeback, especially after his return to WWE last year during The New Day's anniversary. Since Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turned on him, it was speculated that Big E would return at WrestleMania 41 to attack his former friends, but that didn't happen.

Now, with Gunther temporarily away from the company, the 39-year-old superstar can finally return to the promotion and restart his in-ring journey after nearly three years.

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More