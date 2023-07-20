4 Replacements for Raquel Rodriguez as Rhea Ripley's possible challenger at SummerSlam

In the build to this year's SummerSlam, it was rumored that Rhea Ripley would defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez had been a staple in the women's tag team division, winning the belts twice this year with Liv Morgan.

An injury to Morgan forced the duo to vacate the titles. The former SmackDown Women's Champion returned after six weeks on the shelf. Morgan and Rodriguez captured the belts again, thanks to Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey.

Rodriguez and Morgan also came to Natalya's aid after Ripley attacked Nattie. Since that moment, The Eradicator and Rodriguez have had several staredowns. After their latest encounter, Ripley appeared to injure Raquel's leg before her title defense against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

If the injury is serious, Rhea Ripley will need a new challenger at SummerSlam. The next four women could fill the void a potentially injured Raquel Rodriguez left.

#4 Beth Phoenix has unfinished business with Rhea Ripley

Who would come out on top between The Glamazon and The Eradicator?

Beth Phoenix was a part of Edge's feud with Judgment Day. The Hall of Famer was forced to quit against Finn Balor after Ripley threatened to hit her with a Con-chair-to. Despite leaving, The Glamazon was still blasted with the chair shot.

The WWE Hall of Famer has a built-in storyline with Ripley that could be picked up at any point. Phoenix is a physical threat to the champion since she is one of the stronger women from the previous generation of female performers.

The Glamazon is still in great shape and could get the crowd behind her due to her history with The Eradicator. Ripley even wants to have the match.

#3 Piper Niven hasn't wrestled much in 2023

In the past, Niven has crossed paths with Rhea Ripley.

If WWE wants another physical threat for Rhea Ripley, then Piper Niven would provide a great obstacle. Ripley, Rodriguez, and Niven are usually considered the strongest women in WWE.

Niven would be an excellent challenge for The Eradicator due to her size. Ripley is used to overpowering and bullying her opponents. She wouldn't be able to do that with the Scottish Superstar, as Niven is a formidable opponent for anyone.

A featured title shot would also give Niven something to do since she hasn't wrestled much this year.

#2 Liv Morgan would want revenge for Raquel Rodriguez

Morgan did the heavy lifting in the tag team title match, but she wasn't finished on RAW after her team lost. In the main event, she attacked Rhea Ripley as the latter was ringside for Judgment Day's tag team match with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The two women went over the barricade in the melee. After RAW, Morgan was allegedly seen with her arm in a sling. The injury must have happened in her dust-up with Ripley. She also may have re-aggravated the shoulder injury that cost her six weeks of action after WrestleMania.

If she isn't seriously hurt, she would be an excellent choice to step in for Rodriquez. Morgan would be out for revenge as Ripley injured her partner. Morgan and Ripley also tagged together before Ripley turned heel.

#1 Natalya earned another match for the Women's World Championship

Natalya could easily battle Ripley one more time.

The Queen of Harts has had a strange past few months. The Eradicator squashed her at Night of Champions. It caused Nattie to rethink her future as a wrestler.

What that moment led to was arguably Nattie's best match in years. It was a physical, back-and-forth contest that made Natalya look like a serious threat to Ripley.

If WWE needs a fill-in or an opponent that makes sense, Natalya has built up some recent history with the champion. The fans could get on her side due to her performance, which proved she wasn't finished. She would certainly like another crack at Rhea Ripley.