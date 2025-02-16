4 Replacements for Sami Zayn if he doesn’t get cleared in time for WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn has been ruled out of action for an indefinite amount of time after Kevin Owens unleashed an assault on the star a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW. Owens delivered a Package Piledriver to the former Intercontinental Champion, after which WWE later announced that Zayn was suffering from severe nerve injuries.

Owens further broke his silence over his actions, stating that Zayn didn't help him while Cody Rhodes retained his title at Royal Rumble. However, the OG Bloodline star was ready to help Roman Reigns when the latter was being attacked in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

This week's SmackDown featured Owens challenging Zayn for a match in the latter's hometown of Toronto at Elimination Chamber. However, Zayn's return to the company remains uncertain, with the star currently not cleared to compete in the ring currently.

If Zayn is not cleared until the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, another star could end up replacing him in his match against Kevin Owens. Let's check out a few names who could replace Zayn.

#4. Jimmy Uso

Sami Zayn's oldest Bloodline friend, Jimmy Uso, has no storyline direction waiting for him currently after he lost the Elimination Chamber qualifying match last week on the blue brand. While he is building a feud with Drew McIntyre on the blue brand, the Bloodline star could end up being Sami Zayn's savior at the premium live event.

Sami Zayn could introduce Jimmy Uso as his replacement, to surprise the WWE Universe and further open the possibility for a feud between both Jimmy and Owens.

#3. Aleister Black

Former AEW star Aleister Black has been speculated to make his return to WWE for quite some time. However, the company might not be ready with a storyline to bring him out on TV. With Black seemingly being a massive fan favorite, with the WWE Universe awaiting his expected return to the company, Sami Zayn could bring him out as his replacement at Elimination Chamber.

This would end up being a big surprise for the WWE Universe, and lead to Black taking the spotlight as a massive name on the roster. This could potentially lead to a storyline between Black and Owens in the future.

#2. Sami Zayn's close friend Jey Uso

Main Event Jey Uso has his eyes set on the World Heavyweight Championship as he locks horns with Gunther at WrestleMania 41. However, on his Road to The Grandest Stage of Them All, Jey could come out as a replacement for Zayn if the latter is not cleared to compete.

This could be the perfect way for Jey to pay back for accidentally eliminating Zayn from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Further, this could eventually lead to Gunther interfering to attack Jey, enhancing their feud as well and both men making an appearance at the Canadian event.

#1. Randy Orton

Another name that Kevin Owens has taken out previously with a Piledriver was Randy Orton. The latter has not appeared on TV since the attack, and speculations of his return to the company have been at an all-time high.

Sami Zayn could bring out The Viper as his replacement at Elimination Chamber, making headlines around the world and let Orton settle his score with the former Universal Champion.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

