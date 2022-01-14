4 WWE Superstars who won the Royal Rumble after entering at number 27 

The Royal Rumble is one of the big-four events organized by WWE annually. Though it is seen as the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, many fans even prefer the battle royale event over the Showcase of the Immortals.

The interest in the Rumble lies in the element of surprise it wields. The promotion often uses the 30th entry to astonish the WWE Universe and this entrant also has the best theoretical opportunity to win the event.

However, number 30 entrants have only earned the WrestleMania spot a total of three times. On the other hand, the 27th spot has produced four winners, which is more than any other number.

In the article, we will discuss which four WWE Superstars have won the Royal Rumble following entrance at number 27.

#4. Big John Studd - Royal Rumble 1989

The 1989 event was highlighted by Hulk Hogan's sheer dominance. Hogan eliminated 10 superstars before he was eventually eliminated.

Big John Studd became the first superstar to win from the 27th entry after he eliminated Akeem and Ted DiBiase. With this victory he became the first superstar to win a 30-man match. The original event, organized in 1988 featured only 20 superstars.

#3. Yokozuna - Royal Rumble 1993

Samoan giant Yokozuna won the battle royale in one of the most bizarre ways.

He entered the match at number 27 and eliminated a total of 7 Superstars (Bob Backlund, Tatanka, Earthquake, Carlos Colòn, Tito Santana, Owen Hart, and finally Randy Savage). What made his victory humorous was the final elimination.

Savage got the edge over Yokozuna with a clothesline, but instead of trying to eliminate Yokozuna, the WWE legend attempted to pin him. Since pins do not count in these matches, it was of no worth. Yokozuna then regained consciousness and threw Savage out of the match for the victory.

The event also established a key annual tradition. Yokozuna became the first superstar to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania as a reward for winning the Rumble.

#2. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart - Royal Rumble 1994

1994's 30-man match had an unprecedented result. The event featured the only occasion when two winners were crowned.

Bret Hart and Lex Luger were both declared victors of the match. The Hitman entered the Rumble at spot number 27. Within the 15 minutes and 8 seconds he spent in the ring, Hart managed to eliminate a total of 6 superstars.

When Hart and Luger were the final two left in the ring, When The Excellence of Execution attempted to eliminate The Total Package, Hart accidentally slipped over with Luger and both superstars being eliminated at the same time.

The two legends were declared as co-winners.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin - Royal Rumble 2001

Stone Cold Steve Austin is undeniably one of the best Rumble competitors ever. He is the only superstar to win the match on three separate occasions.

His final victory came in 2001 when he entered the match as the 27th entrant. Austin eliminated three superstars (Haku, Billy Gunn and ultimately Kane).

Kane broke the record for most eliminations in a single match during the event, eliminating 11 superstars. This was also the closest Kane ever came to winning the event.

