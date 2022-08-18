4 rumored WWE matches in 2022 that never happened

The environment in WWE is tumultuous and exciting. Consequently, a very hot rumor mill consistently evolves as plans keep changing in the company from time to time.

However, many rumored matches did occur this year. Cody Rhodes was long rumored to be Seth "Freakin" Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38, and that is precisely what happened on the first night of the two-day spectacle.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon were also expected to wrestle at the Show of Shows, and both ended up defeating Kevin Owens and Pat McAfee, respectively.

While the aforementioned plans came to fruition, others never saw the light of day. This listicle explores 4 such rumored matches that have not happened thus far in 2022.

#4 Shane McMahon vs. Seth Rollins was once planned for WrestleMania 38

In January, Shane McMahon made a surprise return during the Men's Royal Rumble match as the twenty-eight entrant. However, the thirty-man melee was poorly received by the WWE Universe, and much of the blame fell upon Shane O'Mac, who was involved in the contest's production.

Vince McMahon reportedly "fired" his son due to extreme backstage heat and pressure. The shocking decision had some immediate repercussions for the Prodigal Son as he was scheduled for a blockbuster match with Seth Rollins.

There were also rumors that Shane McMahon might have battled Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38.

However, Shane-O-Mac's untimely firing canceled immediate plans involving him. Seth "Freakin" Rollins ended up facing the returning American Nightmare at WrestleMania: Night One, while Shane has not been seen on television since his surprise Rumble return.

#3 Some members of WWE's creative team were considering Randy Orton vs. Riddle for WrestleMania 38.

RK-Bro has been one of the most popular acts and a creative tag team in the past two years. The odd duo of Riddle and Randy have provided the WWE Universe with several memorable matches and segments. The two Superstars have put their characterial dissimilarities to good use.

While the tandem has been immensely popular and successful, WWE seemingly considered splitting the duo and booking a match between Riddle and Orton for WrestleMania 38. However, the creative team wasn't unanimous on this monumental move since other members wanted RK-Bro to remain intact.

Apparently, before Brock Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble, both the Viper and the Original Bro were considered possible winners, suggesting that either man could've competed for the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows.

The powers-that-be didn't go ahead with the split. RK-Bro successfully defended their RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

While a split may have provided for some compelling story-telling, fans are still very appreciative of RK-Bro, and the inevitable break-up would be heart-breaking for many WWE fans.

#2 Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton was rumored for SummerSlam.

After defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns became the Unified WWE Universal Champion. His first rivals were RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. The Bloodline bested McIntyre, Orton, and Riddle in a six-man tag match at WrestleMania Backlash.

There were plans for Reigns to face all three men over the summer. The Original Bro was supposed to be his opponent for Money in the Bank, but the match ended up happening on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior and the Tribal Chief will go to war in Cardiff at WWE Clash at the Castle.

While Riddle received his opportunity and McIntyre will soon get his shot, Orton's rumored match with Reigns at SummerSlam never happened. The Viper suffered an untimely back injury in May and was written off on television after RK-Bro lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos.

The Apex Predator's injury was worse than initially feared, and no definitive timeline for a full recovery has been provided. Orton missed out on SummerSlam, and Brock Lesnar ended up facing Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match at the Nashville show.

#1 Theory vs. John Cena

Theory vs. John Cena may be inevitable.

Theory is one of the fastest rising stars in WWE. Vince McMahon's former protege is only 25 years old. During his short stint on the main roster, he won the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank contract, which he still holds.

For many backstage, Theory is considered a young John Cena. A-Town-Down has a bright future ahead of him, and could become a future World Champion sooner rather than later. He has also taken shots at Cena on social media, claiming to be a better US Champion than the sixteen-time world champion ever was.

When the Champ returned to celebrate his twentieth anniversary on RAW, he ran into Theory backstage in an interesting confrontation. A few days later, Theory became Mr. Money in the Bank and even blasted Cena during his celebratory promo. Cena vs. Theory was teased on television for SummerSlam, but those plans never came to frutiion.

However, the Leader of the Cenation has a strict filming schedule which only allows him to make a handful of appearances on WWE television. He last competed at SummerSlam 2021, and wasn't available for the Biggest Party of the Summer and neither will be at Clash at the Castle.

