4 shocking decision Roman Reigns could make to shake up WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam weekend is just about here! The Biggest Party Of The Summer will be airing across Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd. Additionally, the SmackDown before SummerSlam will take place on Friday, August 1st.All in all, there will be well over 100,000 fans across the three shows and there is a lot of excitement for what is undoubtedly the biggest SummerSlam weekend ever. Part of that success comes thanks to Roman Reigns.The OTC is set to be in action during night one of SummerSlam 2025. He will team up with Jey Uso to take on the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in what is sure to be an absolute barnburner.Beyond match quality and star power, Roman is also known to be somewhat unpredictable. As a result, he could make some shocking decisions during SummerSlam weekend. This article will take a look at four choices he could make that could shake things up this weekend.Below are four shocking decisions Roman Reigns could make to shake up WWE SummerSlam 2025.#4. He could reveal his split from Paul Heyman was an elaborate ruse from the startWWE WrestleMania 41 took place back in April. The Saturday edition of the two-night event was headlined by an epic Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns battled CM Punk and Seth Rollins in what was the main event of the night.The match was epic, but the ending is what left everybody shocked. Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk, helping Seth Rollins win. There is a chance, however, that the betrayal at the WWE PLE was all a ruse and everybody has fallen for it.At SummerSlam, Heyman and Roman could reveal that they've been in cahoots this entire time. Heyman could've been sent in as a mole to destroy Seth, knowing what he was planning with Bron and Bronson. From there, Roman could have intel on Breakker and Reed's weaknesses to win at SummerSlam.#3. Roman Reigns could take over as leader of Paul Heyman's stableRealistically, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman could have planned this all from the beginning, but that probably isn't the case. Instead, Heyman likely did betray The OTC and unite with Seth Rollins in WWE. With that being said, if that was indeed Heyman's original plan, it clearly backfired.The Visionary recently suffered an injury during a match with LA Knight. As a result, Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed are without a leader. Recently on WWE RAW, Heyman offered Roman Reigns an opportunity to take Seth's spot and lead the group moving forward.While Roman didn't initially accept Paul Heyman's offer, he could have considered it in the time since then. As a result, he might accept and ultimately take over the stable moving forward. In some ways, this will be Reigns' new Bloodline.#2. He could help Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlamSami Zayn has a big match at WWE SummerSlam. The Underdog From The Underground will be going one-on-one with Karrion Kross. This will mark the third singles match between the two, with both men currently holding a victory in their series.There is a chance that Roman Reigns could show up and help Sami Zayn defeat Kross. Karrion Kross has been a thorn in Sami's side for a while now, so a Spear and Superman Punch could be enough to send Kross packing permanently.As for why Roman would do this, Sami was a member of The O.G. Bloodline. While he and Reigns had a nasty split in the past, they mostly made up late last year. Now, Roman could opt to stick up for the Honorary Uce.#1. Roman could shockingly assault Jey UsoJey Uso is one of WWE's most popular stars. His rise as a singles competitor has been incredible to see. Jey even held the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year. He defeated Gunther to win the gold.Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have a complicated relationship. Just like Sami and Roman, Jey and The OTC have split up in the past. Still, the two are cousins and they always end up united again in WWE. Unfortunately, Roman always seems to manipulate or bully his cousin anyway.That complicated relationship could rear its ugly head at SummerSlam. If the cousin duo loses their match, Roman could snap and assault Jey. Reigns turning heel out of frustration over his cousin's failure, especially if Jey is the one who gets pinned, would fit in perfectly with their dynamic over the years.