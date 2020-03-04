4 facts about the Elimination Chamber you won't believe are true

Will this year's Elimination Chamber prove to be a success?

Widely recognized as perhaps the most unforgiving elimination based match in WWE's long prolific history, the Elimination Chamber will be making its return to our television screens this Sunday.

Live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, this will be the tenth event under the Elimination Chamber chronology. As of this writing, six matches have been announced for the show, with two of them being contested inside the barbaric Elimination Chamber.

With this week's Friday Night SmackDown bound to add more matches to the card, expect some quality television to come your way.

Since Elimination Chamber is the final stop before WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, this article aims to throw light upon the 4 shocking facts about the Elimination Chamber you won't believe are absolutely true.

#1 The United States Championship has never been defended inside the Elimination Chamber

Will this ever happen?

Widely adulated for being one of the most prestigious titles in the company's history, the United States Championship will be up for grabs this Sunday at the Elimination Chamber.

This Sunday's event will see the current United States Champion Andrade defend his prestigious United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo.

Be it Stone Cold Steve Austin or Andrade, the United States Championship has elevated mid-carders into top-tier main event superstars.

Even though we have seen WWE superstars tear each other apart in jaw-dropping situations to get their hands on this beautiful Championship, what we haven't seen is the title being defended inside the satanic chamber.

Considering that prestigious secondary Championships like the Intercontinental Championship, tag-team Championships, and the Raw Women's Championship have been defended in this popular gimmick match, we hope that day is not far away when we see the U.S. title being defended inside the barbaric structure.

