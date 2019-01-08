4 Shocking things WWE could be planning for John Cena before Royal Rumble

What will happen tonight?

Tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw will be live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and with 2019 looking promising, WWE can very well forget the past and focus on the 'now'.

Huge names are scheduled to make their presence known, with Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair, all advertised for the show.

However, all eyes will be upon the greatest performer of our generation, John Cena who will be making a special appearance on Monday Night Raw tonight.

Considering that he was a part of a special altercation and match with Becky Lynch, it genuinely seems like something surprising could transpire before the Royal Rumble.

With WWE already acknowledging a possible surprise on the horizon, will the 16-time World Champion pull a shocking twist on his Road to WrestleMania 35? Let's find out.

Here are the 4 shocking things WWE could be planning for John Cena before the Royal Rumble.

#1 John Cena throws an Open Challenge which is answered by Lars Sullivan

Sullivan has to prove a point

There's no better way for John Cena to kick his 2019 by introducing the world to a monster that is bound to be a bigger star under Vince McMahon.

Lars Sullivan could end up being one of the biggest projects for the future and with the Authority vowing to bring some serious alterations, this one could be a biggie.

The Cenation Leader has always had a habit of challenging the very best of the best and with his recent record of putting over younger talent, Sullivan could very well get his solid start tonight.

If Vince McMahon sees the Monster as a star he would be willing to invest his time upon, then John Cena is the man to confront tonight.

Answering Cena's Open Challenge and going ahead to dismantle him would be a solid way to introduce Sullivan's intimidating persona to the WWE Universe.

